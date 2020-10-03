CHEYENNE – With hunting season underway, the city of Cheyenne would like to remind marksmen and women that wild game carcasses are accepted for proper disposal at the Solid Waste Transfer Station, 220 N. College Drive.
Carcasses are accepted at a per-item charge of $6.68. Individuals may bring more than one carcass per visit to the Transfer Station. Disposals are accepted Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
As a reminder, wild game disposal along city streets is not permitted. Keep Cheyenne clean and safe with proper disposal of your wild game carcasses this season.