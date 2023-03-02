Bureau of Land Management wild horse and burros adoption program

"The BLM offers wild horses and burros for adoption or purchase at events across the country throughout the year." This is according to a Bureau of Land Management website, which was accessed on March 30, 2022.

WHEATLAND – The Bureau of Land Management’s Wheatland Off-Range Corral is reopening for wild horse and burro adoptions this spring after a yearlong closure.

To celebrate its reopening, the BLM is offering approximately 700 wild horses and burros in an online adoption event scheduled for March 13-20. 

