"The BLM offers wild horses and burros for adoption or purchase at events across the country throughout the year." This is according to a Bureau of Land Management website, which was accessed on March 30, 2022.
WHEATLAND – The Bureau of Land Management’s Wheatland Off-Range Corral is reopening for wild horse and burro adoptions this spring after a yearlong closure.
To celebrate its reopening, the BLM is offering approximately 700 wild horses and burros in an online adoption event scheduled for March 13-20.
The virtual adoption event is coordinated through the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral at wildhorsesonline.blm.gov. Bids start at $125. Pickup location options are listed on individual animal profiles.
“Folks have been waiting patiently for over a year to see and adopt these animals, and we are equally eager to start adoptions again,” said JJ Nolan, Wheatland Off-Range Corral Manager, in a news release.
Prior to the adoption, complete your online application, browse the animal profiles and learn more about the rules and requirements for adopting a wild horse at wildhorsesonline.blm.gov.
In addition to the online adoption, the BLM plans to hold a public tour of the Wheatland Off-Range Corral on April 14 and an in-person adoption event on April 28. For future updates on these events, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter or visit blm.gov/whb.