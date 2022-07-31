LARAMIE – A wildfire in northern Albany County that has prompted evacuations has grown in size in recent days.
Meanwhile in Cheyenne, smoke-like conditions were reported by the National Weather Service. This smoke and haze, which could be observed just by going outdoors, is related to a separate fire in Nebraska, an NWS official said.
The Sugarloaf Fire was reported this past Monday and is near Laramie Peak. It encompassed more than 500 acres as of both Saturday and Sunday, according to the Inciweb fire tracking website established for this particular conflagration. A few days earlier, the fire was listed as being 100-some acres smaller as well as having a few hundred less people assigned to try to put out the blaze.
In one positive sign, its containment was listed Sunday as being at 19%, up from 0% just the day before. "Fire activity remained minimal with primarily creeping and smoldering as lighter fuels begin to dry, isolated single tree torching was observed" on Saturday, said Sunday's update. "Similar conditions are anticipated today."
"Warmer and drier weather" had moved into the area, "leading to an increase in smoke production on Saturday," the latest update recounted.
Neb. fire
In Cheyenne, a conflagration in Nebraska was affecting conditions here locally, an NWS representative said in a phone interview.
The Cedar Canyon fire in the Scottsbluff, Nebraska, area has sent smoke into southeastern Wyoming, said NWS' Mike Jamski. This blaze has led to "a lot of haze" in our area, said Jamski, who is the lead meteorologist on this shift at the NWS office in Cheyenne.
Due to local weather conditions like the wind, "it is pulling some from that fire into our area," he said. "Visibility has been down" to as low as 3 miles, and as of around 2:30 p.m. local time, "now it’s back up to 8" miles, the weatherman added.
Sunday night may see changing conditions, which could result in the smoke and haze being blown out of the area, or at least reduce the chance that smoke intensifies. "Any kind of westerly component to the winds will pull the smoke out of here and the haze," predicted Jamski.
Fire departments as of Saturday evening were battling a fire in the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, reported the local newspaper in Scottsbluff.
Region 21 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman told the Star-Herald the wildfire was at 0% containment and had four start sites. "A cause has not yet been determined, he said, but because of the number or start sites and the distance between them, it is presumed that the fire was caused by lightning," the paper reported on its website.
Newman could not immediately be reached for an update on Sunday.
Outside help
The Sugarloaf Fire, by contrast, was apparently caused by human activity, not by natural causes. The number of assigned personnel was listed as 402.
Fire experts have come from Wyoming as well as some from Colorado to help, a fire official said by phone Saturday night. "It's amazing how many personnel we have supporting this fire, engines from all over," said Sugarloaf Fire Public Information Officer Anne Reid. She herself also is a firefighter and emergency medical technician with the local fire agency in Lyons, Colorado.
Local fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service and regional groups are working to combat the blaze, which has at times been difficult because of the terrain, Reid and U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Aaron Voos each have said. Firefighters have used aerial resources to fight the fire, including heavy air tankers from Colorado, which had been reloading in Casper.
While the fire-hit region consists mostly of rough forested and rocky terrain, there are some cabins and ranches along roads in the area that could be threatened, Voos said previously. Reid said she guessed it was maybe 10 or so homes that were most affected, though exact numbers were not immediately available. Albany County issued an evacuation order for the area Monday night.
People in the area of Bear Creek Road between the Garrett intersection and Friend Park were previously ordered to evacuate immediately, according to the Albany County Emergency Management Facebook page.
“Gather your important belongings, family members and pets and leave the area immediately!!” the post reads. "An evacuation notice is in place for Bear Creek Road between the Garrett intersection and Friend Park," according to one news release for the wildfire, which was posted online Saturday.
A pre-evacuation notice remains in place for the area of Fetterman Park and Fetterman to Garrett Ranch. People in these areas should gather their belongings, families and pets and be prepared to evacuate if necessary, a recent post says.
People needing assistance are asked to contact Albany County Emergency Management at (307) 721-1815 or at 721-1896.
Authorities say the fire started near Forest Road 637 and the Cow Creek Trailhead. For those who know who might have sparked this, you are asked to call a Forest Service law enforcement tip line at 303-275-5266.
The latest updates on the fire are online at inciweb.nwcg.gov. Updates also are available on the local U.S. Forest Service and Albany County Emergency Management Facebook pages.
This news article has been updated with the latest information about the Laramie-area fire's containment as well as with information about a Nebraska blaze that is affecting conditions in southeast Wyoming.
Jonathan Make is an editor-reporter at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Abby Vander Graaff writes about education and other local news for the Laramie Boomerang, a newspaper and website affiliated with the WTE.