LARAMIE – A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained.

The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days. The growth is due to firefighting operations, as opposed to the blaze expanding on its own, Tim Jones, a spokesperson for the operation, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Tuesday.

