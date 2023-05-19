A large region of surface high pressure, originating from
Canada, continues to slowly move across the northern Plains and
Central Rockies. This area of Canadian high pressure will persist
across our forecast area. Along with this Canadian high pressure,
areas of dense smoke from Canadian Wildfires located in Alberta
and Saskatchewan has moved into southeast Wyoming. This dense smoke
has spread across Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle overnight,
reducing outdoor visibilities below two miles at times. The smoke
will continue to spread south and west through the remainder of
the day and tonight, ultimately continuing into Saturday.
If you are outdoors please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged
exposure to smoke.
This screenshot from the website fire.airnow.gov shows the region's communities with poor air quality as of 12:18 p.m. Friday.
CHEYENNE — A northern wind following a cold front caused heavy wildfire smoke from Canada to settle across much of Wyoming on Friday.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued a special weather statement at 9:19 a.m. Friday, warning of dense smoke from wildfires located in Alberta and Saskatchewan that could stretch from the Shirley Basin to the Upper North Platte River Valley and all the way into eastern Laramie County.
“Wildfires are not a surprise to anyone nowadays,” Brandon Wills, incident meteorologist for NOAA Cheyenne said in a Friday morning interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “And if there is a large enough wildfire, with the smoke going into the atmosphere, it (travels) with the wind patterns.”
A cold front traveling across southeastern Wyoming on Wednesday and Thursday brought with it northern winds, different from prevailing southwestern winds in Wyoming.
“Wind patterns happen in such a way that, if the wildfire smoke goes into a good portion of the atmosphere for a prolonged period of time, that wind direction can carry smoke very far distances across the United States and the world,” Wills said.
A large region of surface high pressure originating from Canada continued to slowly move across the northern Plains and Central Rockies on Friday, according to the special weather statement.
“Dense smoke has spread across Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle overnight, reducing outdoor visibilities below two miles at times. The smoke will continue to spread south and west through the remainder of the day and tonight, ultimately continuing into Saturday,” the statement read.
Essentially, a cold front that came through Wyoming on Wednesday “ever so slowly pushed the smoke our way,” Wills said. Although the smoke isn’t as thick in Wyoming as it has been in other places, it can bother those who are susceptible to reduced air quality.
People spending time outdoors were advised by NOAA to be “extra cautious and avoid prolonged exposure to smoke.”
On Thursday, portions of the Nebraska panhandle had visibility of only a mile, Wills said. The smoke could stick around for “quite some time” if southeast Wyoming continues to experience stagnant airflow, he continued.
“We have that surface high pressure that is bringing in the northeasterly flow across our area. Without a major weather pattern shift – and we are not expecting anything like that in the next couple of days – the smoke can persist,” Wills said.
Although much of Wyoming experienced record snowfall this winter, parts of Canada did not.
“We had a major shift in the jet stream over the winter. While we were getting a lot more snow than usual, and precipitation in general, other areas farther to the north that typically would get that snowfall over the winter didn’t,” Wills said. “Since they were more dry for the wintertime … the fuels were drying out significantly over the wintertime. Once this wildfire started, it was ready to go.”
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.