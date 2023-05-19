Smoke and air quality conditions, 5-19-23

This screenshot from the website fire.airnow.gov shows the region's communities with poor air quality as of 12:18 p.m. Friday.

 Screenshot from fire.airnow.gov

CHEYENNE — A northern wind following a cold front caused heavy wildfire smoke from Canada to settle across much of Wyoming on Friday.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued a special weather statement at 9:19 a.m. Friday, warning of dense smoke from wildfires located in Alberta and Saskatchewan that could stretch from the Shirley Basin to the Upper North Platte River Valley and all the way into eastern Laramie County.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

