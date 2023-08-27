Mullen fire firefighters

Wildland firefighters disengage and fall back to protect structures as high winds push the Mullen Fire east in September 2020. One of the largest in Wyoming history, the fire that burned 28 miles west of Laramie consumed nearly 177,000 acres.

 Bureau of Land Management photo

Buffalo Bulletin

BUFFALO — If the U.S. Congress doesn’t pass new legislation to make permanent pay increases for federal wildland firefighters, many could face a major drop in pay by the end of September, according to the U.S. Forest Service. That possibility has federal wildland firefighter advocacy groups and a federal union worried that up to one-third of firefighters could quit the profession to seek other work.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus