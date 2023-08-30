RIVERTON – Highway crossings built specifically for Wyoming wildlife are featured in the Sept. 1 season premiere of "Wyoming Chronicle" on Wyoming PBS.
The show was recorded on location at the Trappers Point wildlife overpass west of Pinedale, one of two overpasses in western Wyoming built over the past decade to address what "Wyoming Chronicle" host Steve Peck describes as a "huge and gruesome problem" as the 21st century arrived.
Speaking from the busy Wyoming Highway 191 roadside where the overpass arches across the road, interview guest Nate Brown notes that wildlife collisions with automobiles kill at least 6,000 large ungulates (deer, pronghorn antelope or elk) in Wyoming every year along highway rights of way — and that number likely is much higher considering how many animals survive the initial impact but die later, away from the road.
Brown's organization, the WYldlife Fund, works to facilitate funding and other logistics required to construct wildlife overpasses, underpasses and specialized fencing used in wildlife crossings. WYldlife Fund operates as a fundraising foundation for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for highway crossings and other projects supported by Game and Fish but not fully funded by the department or the Wyoming Legislature.
A third overpass is being constructed near Kemmerer, and others are in planning stages — including overpasses along both Interstate 80 and Interstate 25. Looking further into the future, Brown said, dozens more crossing sites are envisioned if funding can be found.
In addition to the loss of animal and human life, property damage to automobiles, fences and structures tied to wildlife collisions totals about $50 million annually, Brown said.
In areas where wildlife crossings have been built, collisions with large animals almost immediately are reduced 80-90%, Brown added.
Other "Wyoming Chronicle" installments in September include the folk art mentoring program created by the Wyoming Arts Council, efforts in Sundance to preserve and repurpose the historic building known as "Old Stoney," and a landmark exhibition at the National Museum of Wildlife Art near Jackson, featuring the "Big Four" painters of the wildlife art genre displayed together for the first time in the United States.
This year marks the 15th year of the public affairs series "Wyoming Chronicle." New episodes premiere at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Wyoming PBS beginning Sept. 1. The show is repeated at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and again at noon Sunday. The show also can be viewed any time online using the PBS app, at wyomingpbs.org and at youtube.com/wyomingpbs.
