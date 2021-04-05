CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society invites the public to a free, virtual presentation, “The 2020 Mullen Fire and How it Might Change Wildlife Habitat in the Medicine Bow National Forest,” given by Jesse McCarty, a Laramie-based wildlife biologist with the U.S. Forest Service.
On Sept. 17, 2020, smoke reports were received by the Laramie Ranger District of the Medicine Bow National Forest in the area near Mullen Creek in the Savage Run Wilderness in the Snowy Range Mountains, about 35 miles west of Laramie.
The Mullen Fire became the largest in the history of the Medicine Bow National Forest, with the final total topping 176,000 acres in Albany and Carbon counties.
What’s happening to the wildlife? What is the Forest Service doing after the wildfire? These are the questions McCarty will answer.
The Zoom program will begin at 7 p.m. April 20. Go online to https://cheyenneaudubon.wordpress.com for the link to attend the program.