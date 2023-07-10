JACKSON — Randy Roberts, 69, stood at Pump 1 at the Exxon gas station in Wilson on the morning of July 4.
It was his first time back to the pump since witnessing a runaway motor home towing a sedan careen into Wilson a week earlier. In the gas station’s security footage of that afternoon, Roberts is the one sprinting away moments before the RV crashes onto Basecamp’s lawn.
“That tree is what saved my freaking life,” Roberts said, pointing to the shorn stump on the corner of Fall Creek Road, where previously stood one self-sacrificial aspen. “The sheriff and I found a lug nut embedded in the tree.”
At the time Roberts pulled into the gas pump on June 27, a little before 1:30 p.m., he was going to work. Roberts works for the U.S. Forest Service as an ambassador for Friends of the Bridger-Teton. He patrols Teton Pass from Phillips Ridge to Black Canyon and Old Pass Road, educating users on safely dousing campfires and properly storing food.
After speaking with a UPS driver and friend in the Exxon parking lot, Roberts returned to his gold Jetta and put the gas pump away. That’s when he heard the sound.
It was a screeching, whooshing sound accompanied by a loud scratching. He immediately knew something was wrong and looked up.
That’s when he saw a motor home rounding a bend down Teton Pass sideways. A sudden burst of rain had just wrapped, and the wet road caused the driver to hydroplane.
“I thought he was going right into the Stagecoach [Bar],” Roberts said.
The silver sedan the RV was towing behind it hit the guardrail – twice. The first hit angled both vehicles toward the Stagecoach. The second hit slingshotted the RV toward the gas station, barreling toward Roberts.
Roberts said his knees were bent in a tennis stance, trying to decide where the RV was heading and in which direction he needed to run.
Seconds after the towed sedan hit a Ford F-150, driven by a 61-year-old New Mexico man who had tried to cross the intersection toward Wilson Hardware on First Street, Roberts sprinted left toward Basecamp.
The impact of the collision spun the F-150 roughly 180 degrees.
After hitting the aspen tree, the back wheels of the motorhome came to a stop on the Exxon station’s lawn. Roberts said smoke was seeping out of the back wheels, and small flames licked the tires.
“I sprinted over there, and I’m pounding on the window saying, ‘Get out! Are you OK? Unlock your door!’” Roberts recalled. “I have a lot of years of lifeguarding in the ocean, and [the driver] was just in complete shock.”
Roberts worried that the 77-year-old driver wasn’t moving because the whole front of the RV had caved in on his legs and he was trapped.
“I tried to smash the glass and pull the door open,” Roberts said. “That’s when people started to run up.”
Up until that point, it wasn’t clear that the silver sedan was attached to the RV; people were asking Roberts to check whether anybody in the car was injured. That’s when he saw the tow bar and confirmed no one was inside the sedan.
Assessing the smoke, flames and his own open gas cap a dozen feet away, his main concern was the unknown integrity of the RV’s propane system and preventing an explosive fire.
Basecamp workers ran over with fire extinguishers.
Dean Jarvie, a firefighter with the Wilson Fire Department, sprinted over from Wilson Hardware, the first professional Roberts remembered seeing on scene.
After sitting in his driver’s seat in shock for minutes, the 77-year-old finally opened the door, Roberts said.
“When the door opened, crap fell out everywhere,” Roberts said. “All of the pots and pans, magazines, everything fell out. It was like someone had taken the entire RV and shaken it.”
While Wyoming Highway Patrol later described a husband and wife in the RV, Roberts said he saw only the husband in the driver’s seat when he pounded on the glass.
“I’m speculating that he told her to go to the back and cover up,” Roberts said.
Roberts spoke with the driver that day. The man said they had picked up the RV in Sacramento. While coming down Teton Pass into Wilson, he realized his brakes were hot because he could smell them, so he pulled over on the pass for about 15 minutes, then started downhill again.
“Right by Old Pass Road, he realized he had no brakes,” Roberts said. “I asked him if he downshifted, and he said yes, but it blew the transmission. It sounded like the downshift was his last, last, last ditch effort.”
When the driver hit the straightaway, he knew he was flying because he passed a car.
Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Ludwig responded to the incident. Ludwig confirmed the man’s brakes failed from overuse coming down the hill.
Drivers “need to be in their lowest gear, and the engine brake needs to be on and activated, so they don’t have to ride the brakes to a point that, in this case, the brakes get so hot that they fail,” Ludwig said.
Alongside Ludwig, Roberts was “amazed” at how quickly the sheriff’s office, EMT and firefighters arrived for what was their third call-out of the day.
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Teton Pass has some of the steepest grades in the continental United States. The 17-mile stretch has grades up to 10%.
A website dedicated to RV drivers, RVLife.com, lists Teton Pass as No. 1 for dangerous roads RVs should avoid.
Roberts said the Colorado man was “very repetitive,” saying over and over, “Thank God I didn’t hurt somebody. Thank God nobody was hurt.”
“The RV driver knew the seriousness and the nightmare that could have occurred,” Roberts said.
To all who witnessed it, the afternoon was a series of close calls and compounding miracles.
Both of the drivers and their occupants declined ambulance transport. The aspen tree halted the 50 mph fishtailing vehicle – which was not leaking propane – avoiding all bystanders. First responders from the Wilson Fire Department were right across the street.
“There’s a history here of these businesses being hit,” Roberts said. “We’re dumping people from a high-altitude pass into a small town like this with bikers, runners and walkers.”
Roberts is no stranger to Teton Pass accidents. He patrols there, keeping a fire extinguisher in his car for overheating cars, collisions and vehicle fires.
“I think I see a lot more accidents than the normal commuter,” he said.
Roberts thinks Teton Pass accidents are becoming more frequent as year-round traffic crams into the high-elevation pass.
“It’s definitely worse; the traffic on the pass is just nonstop,” Roberts said. “Not only is there more commuting traffic, but you throw in people not used to driving even a regular car up a pass like this, let alone an RV.”
Not only for commuting, people also use Teton Pass as an access point for skiing, mountain biking, road cycling, camping and hiking. Roberts was a member of the trail crew that put in the Phillip’s Ridge mountain biking trail, and he helped create the dedicated pathway on Teton Pass that now separates vehicles from cyclists.
Another barricade is needed, Basecamp Manager Mike Patton said, now that the gas station’s eastern corner lies bare and eerily vulnerable.
“The stump will definitely be replaced with an equally mature aspen tree as soon as reasonably possible,” Patton said. “We’re also considering putting in a guard rail.”
Roberts said he’d like to see “physical mechanisms” in place for slowing cars down on the pass; perhaps a roundabout. Patton called last Tuesday a “wake-up call.”
“It was not the first time there’s been a runaway vehicle that’s jeopardized people’s safety and our equipment,” Patton said. “If that had been a semi with a load, that would’ve been a totally different scenario.”
Seven days ago, a semi with smoking brakes was captured on the Teton Passholes Instagram page. In September 2019, an overweight potato truck lost its brakes on the pass, plowing into a sand storage shed.
Ludwig said that this summer, Highway Patrol is seeing anywhere from three to eight overweight vehicles a day barreling through the signs advertising the 60,000-pound weight limit and riding their brakes downhill.
Patton added he’s glad everybody’s OK and that he appreciates the community and the emergency responders that were out there.
As for Roberts, the rest of the day he was driving around with his fuel flap open and gas cap off. Dangling gas cap aside, the day itself hung on him.
“I had one or two sleepless nights thinking about it, replaying it,” Roberts said. “Pulling up here today and seeing how that tree was a lot closer than I remember ... it gave me a weird chill.”