...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
High winds Monday night into Tuesday morning destroyed the east side of the Noble Casing building at 1805 Pacific Ave., near Clear Creek Park. National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Dewey said early Tuesday afternoon that the highest recorded gust overnight in Cheyenne was 79 mph. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The National Weather Service didn’t expect to extend its high wind warning into Tuesday night or Wednesday in the Cheyenne area, a local meteorologist said.
The high wind warning in Laramie County ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., winds near Cheyenne were expected to drop to a “more manageable” 20 to 30 miles per hour, NWS meteorologist Matt Dewey said early Tuesday afternoon.
However, between about 11 p.m. and midnight Tuesday, winds could kick up again, reaching about 45 miles per hour – still windy, but not nearly as bad as the previous night, Dewey said.
Throughout the day Wednesday, Dewey said meteorologists expect average wind speeds to hover around 40 to 45 miles per hour.
“We do definitely stay elevated, but it’s not in high wind criteria anymore,” he said.
Dewey added that the windy season in Laramie County and the rest of the state had begun. He joked that he expected the high winds to end around March of next year.
“It’s been a little bit more prolonged than we saw maybe last year, (but) nothing out of the ordinary for Cheyenne,” he said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the highest wind gust measured at Cheyenne Regional Airport that day was 62 miles per hour. During the previous night, the highest gust was 79 miles per hour.
“It’s the one that probably woke everybody up,” Dewey said.
On Tuesday, the average wind speed was around 40 to 50 miles per hour, with gusts typically between 58 and 62 miles per hour, he said.
Looking toward the end of the week, Dewey said it seemed unlikely Laramie County would get snow on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Most precipitation will probably stay west of the county, with the Snowy Range, the Sierra Madres and part of the Laramie Mountains expected to see flakes.
Laramie County may inch closer to snow conditions on the evening of Dec. 25, Dewey said, although meteorologists aren’t putting that probability much higher than 20%.
“Right now, it doesn’t look too promising, unless you live west of the Laramie Range – everywhere east, it’s not looking great,” he said.
Still, things could change as the holiday gets closer and weather prediction models become more accurate, Dewey said.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.