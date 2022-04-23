...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts above 65 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
The weather forecast, from the National Weather Service's Cheyenne office. Via its website on April 23, 2022.
CHEYENNE – Although winter is technically over, Mother Nature has provided another reminder that the calendar does not always hold sway over the weather.
On Saturday throughout southeastern Wyoming, there was an abundance of wind. More even than usual.
Although life in Laramie County largely pressed on as normal, there were some disruptions. There appeared to have been an unusually high number of vehicle crashes on major highways, which themselves were subject to various restrictions related to the automotive-related collisions and to the wind.
To be precise, winds of 72 miles per hour were measured in mid-afternoon by the National Weather Service at its office near the Cheyenne Regional Airport, a meteorologist there said by phone. Peak sustained winds clocked in at about 45 mph, also occurring at around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the weather expert, Tim Trudel.
The area has been experiencing "higher than usual winds for April," Trudel noted. "We just can't get out of it this April."
The good news, at least within the city limits, was that there were no major traffic or other incidents to report, according to Cheyenne Police Department Capt. David Janes. About the only thing of note were a number of false alarms, he said. One could speculate that intrusion alarms may have been triggered by the wind blowing doors or windows open or otherwise falsely triggering alerts.
On Wyoming's interstate highways, things were not quite as calm, based on automated information from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
For those paying close attention, Saturday throughout the daytime saw a bevy of emailed alerts about incidents and restrictions. As daylight gave way to evening, at least some of those situations appeared to have been resolved. (WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol representatives were not available to answer questions, in some instances partly due to it being a weekend.)
Looking ahead, NWS' Trudel noted, things are looking up weather-wise.
Although "it's going to be a slow process," the strong winds "will gradually diminish" to a more typical range on Sunday evening, the meteorologist projected. He expects it will turn warmer in the coming days, with high temperatures expected to be in the mid-60s to mid-70s Fahrenheit.
So maybe Mother Nature will decide after all to more closely adhere to the seasonal calendar.