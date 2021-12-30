...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Goshen and central Laramie counties including Torrington
and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Winter logging temporarily reroutes snowmobile trails/closes roads near Ryan Park
SARATOGA – Winter logging activity near Ryan Park on the west side of the Snowy Range has temporarily closed two National Forest System roads and rerouted portions of three snowmobile trails.
The impacted routes are near Wyoming Highway 130 in the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Forest Roads 225 and 231 are being used as haul routes and have been temporarily closed by a Forest Order, until April 1, or operations cease. The closures will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Forest Road 225 is also the Q groomed snowmobile trail during the winter, and Forest Road 231 is the E snowmobile trail.
Portions of snowmobile trails E, Q and U have also been impacted by hauling and have been rerouted in cooperation with Wyoming State Trails. The Q and U trails have full reroutes. Logging operations along the 231 Road and E trail should be completed by mid-January, and the E trail will reopen for use. The connector between Q and E is open, and the E trail around to the west is open into Ryan Park.
Although not yet impacted, it is anticipated that the cross-country ski trails, managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, at Brush Creek will be affected sometime in early 2022.
Maps and information about closures and alternate routes will be posted at trailheads, as well as at appropriate road/trail intersections and sign boards. To learn more about the complete network of snowmobile trails on the Medicine Bow National Forest, snowmobile trail maps, produced by Wyoming State Trails, are available online.
For more information about winter recreation opportunities, please call the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District office at 307-326-5258.