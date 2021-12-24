LARAMIE – As snowpack in the Snowy Range builds, so, too, does winter recreation usage, particularly along the Wyoming Highway 130 corridor through the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Parking for winter recreation users has historically been insufficient for the high level of use at some access points and recreation sites managed by the Laramie Ranger District along the highway and within the Wyoming Department of Transportation right of way.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is involved in discussions with partners for both short- and long-term solutions to parking and access issues along Highway 130. Consistent messaging between agencies has been identified as a key part of framing those discussions and informing the public.
Following is general information for access and recreation sites along Highway 130 during the winter:
Parking in a designated fee area parking lot is different than parking alongside a state highway.
Developed recreation site facilities/services (such as at Green Rock) require payment of a day-use fee or display of an annual day-use pass.
Snowmobile trail maps are produced by Wyoming State Trails, provide broad information including designated parking areas, and are available online.
Real time conditions and parking availability can be viewed via a WYDOT web camera near the gate closure on the highway.
All Over Snow Vehicles will display a current resident or non-resident Wyoming state snowmobile registration, including any OSV off-loaded in a Forest Service designated recreation site.
Snowmobile parking only in designated areas alongside Highway 130.
Do not park on the open roadway or in the turn around.
No trailers in the Green Rock parking lot.
Alternate access locations with parking lots include the Albany Trailhead on Highway 11 or Tic’s Trailhead on Highway 230.
Day use sites are designated for occupancy between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Camping in day use areas is prohibited.
Annual day use passes may be purchased in advance at Recreation.gov or at USDA Forest Service District offices during normal business hours. Valid interagency or senior passes may also be used at day use sites.
Overnight parking is discouraged, as vehicles left overnight prevent plowing and decrease the availability of parking for other forest users.
For more information about winter recreation opportunities, call the Laramie Ranger District office at 307-745-2300.