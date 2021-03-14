CHEYENNE – This weekend’s winter storm broke the two-day record for total snowfall, dumping a whopping 25.8 inches on the city of Cheyenne by noon Sunday.
The previous record sat at 25.2 inches since November 1979, but as National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Allen said, “We still got some more snow to go.”
Already, snow drifts are stacking up to four or five feet across town and along Interstate 80, Allen said. The impacts of the storm will continue to worsen through the afternoon and into the evening, with the snow finally tapering off late tonight.
Currently, every interstate to get into or out of Cheyenne is closed, and Allen said for I-80, the earliest expected time of opening is between noon and 2 p.m. Monday.
With the high winds blowing the snow and creating blizzard-like conditions, Allen said, “The travel impacts are likely to remain in place through a good portion of Monday, as well.”
Saturday night, CPD put an Accident Alert into effect, meaning they wouldn’t respond to car wrecks that didn’t result in injuries. Sunday afternoon, the Cheyenne Police Department advised residents to “shelter in place” due to the winter conditions in a Facebook post.
“Many roads in the city are currently impassible. Be aware that our response will be drastically limited, and we will not be able to respond to drivers stuck in the snow,” the post read.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Emergency Management similarly advised residents to stay off the roads.
“Many, if not all the roads in Laramie County are impassible right now. Please do not try to go out unless it’s absolutely necessary. Stranded/stuck motorists can pull much-needed resources away from their primary duties,” an emergency management news release said.
Additionally, the weather conditions were ripe for damaging power lines. The storm started with an icy rain that coated power lines, followed by a heavy, wet snow and high winds. Winds reached between 40 and 55 miles per hour this weekend, contributing to sporadic power outages across town.
As of 12:30 p.m., approximately 4,000 customers in north Cheyenne and rural areas west of Cheyenne have been affected by outages, according to a news release from Black Hills Energy. All Cheyenne electric crews were dispatched and working to restore service in these areas Sunday afternoon.
“Hazardous road conditions are currently creating challenges for our crews as they work to make repairs and restore service,” Dustin McKen, director of operations for Black Hills Energy Wyoming, said in the release. “We will continue our restoration efforts and keep our customers informed through text messages and continual updates to our website and social media channels.”