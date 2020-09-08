CHEYENNE – After Laramie County saw some of its earliest snowfall in decades late Monday and early Tuesday, winter weather is expected to continue in the area until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A mix of freezing rain and light snow was expected to continue through Tuesday, with up to a quarter inch of ice accumulation possible in some spots. Though the mix was expected to taper off by Tuesday night, the tough driving conditions will likely continue into the next day.
“Visibility will be down pretty much until Wednesday afternoon with that fog and snow mix happening,” NWS Cheyenne meteorologist Ayesha Wilkinson said Tuesday.
Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins had already been closed by Tuesday morning, and hazardous road conditions were expected in many other pockets of the state.
The Weather Service had yet to release an official snowfall report as of Tuesday morning, though its initial estimates showed snow accumulation ranging from three to six inches in southeast Wyoming. Those totals include any snow that melted due to warm surface temperatures.
While the nasty weather may be gone by Wednesday afternoon, the gray skies will stick around for a few more days. Wilkinson said to expect overcast conditions until Friday, at which point the weather could begin to feel a bit more like fall.
"We’re looking at Friday, as those overcast skies clear out in the afternoon, we could get back up to 60-degree weather,” Wilkinson said.