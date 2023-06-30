Hog Park Reservoir

Runoff from an above-average snowpack is expected to fill the Hog Park Reservoir on or around Sunday, June 4, 2023.

 Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities

CHEYENNE — In the wake of Western droughts and the city’s risk of losing water rights, Cheyenne’s Wise Water Action Committee informed City Council members Friday of the need to prioritize water conservation.

“Groundwater resources to the west of Cheyenne supply approximately 3,000 acre-feet per year. Aquifers must be managed carefully to avoid depletion,” said Board of Public Utilities water conservation specialist Sarah Bargsten. “Recharge depends on infiltration rates based on soil type, combined with the amount of timing and form of precipitation, rain or snow throughout the year.

