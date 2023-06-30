CHEYENNE — In the wake of Western droughts and the city’s risk of losing water rights, Cheyenne’s Wise Water Action Committee informed City Council members Friday of the need to prioritize water conservation.
“Groundwater resources to the west of Cheyenne supply approximately 3,000 acre-feet per year. Aquifers must be managed carefully to avoid depletion,” said Board of Public Utilities water conservation specialist Sarah Bargsten. “Recharge depends on infiltration rates based on soil type, combined with the amount of timing and form of precipitation, rain or snow throughout the year.
“Long-term drought can affect both groundwater and surface water supplies, but looming even more eminently is the Colorado River crisis that has already left some communities in the West dry and could even impact Cheyenne.”
The three main sources of water supplied to Cheyenne are groundwater; a local surface water source, such as Crow Creek; and the trans basin system. The trans basin system makes up nearly 70% of the city’s firm yield every year and is a major contributor, which is supplied by the Colorado River, and includes Hog Park Reservoir and Rob Roy Reservoir.
“Without it, we never would have been able to get where we are today,” said BOPU capital projects supervisor Bryce Dorr.
Dorr said the system is complex and, in simplest terms, there are three reservoirs of water for the city to utilize, which are filled from spring runoff that is collected from the Little Snake River and brought east through a tunnel that goes underneath the Continental Divide.
Under curtailment, Dorr said Cheyenne would have access to whatever water is stored in this system between three reservoirs, but would not be able to collect any of the spring runoff that comes down the Little Snake River and through the tunnel.
The city would be placed in a deficit with current annual demand and could lose as much as 7,000 acre-feet of its surface water.
Curtailment would be a consequence of losing water rights since the Little Snake River is a part of the Colorado River Basin, and this is a real risk as the Colorado River Compact is re-evaluated.
Colorado River Compact
The compact was an agreement established in 1922 aimed at distributing the water in the Colorado River evenly among seven states in the watershed, which now supplies water for 40 million people. The Upper Basin contains Colorado, Wyoming and Utah, while the Lower Basin is made up of New Mexico, California, Nevada and Arizona.
However, the federal government announced its plan to intervene when it came to allocating Colorado River water, and a final decision by the Interior Department is expected in August. There are three alternatives outlined by the Bureau of Reclamation to address “historic drought, historically low reservoirs and low runoff conditions in the Colorado River Basin” in 2024, and one could be reducing the amount of water deliveries “based predominantly on the priority of water rights.”
Bargsten spoke to how this applied to water rights in the West and said there has been a “misuse or lose it” policy. If irrigators didn’t apply water to their fields, they could risk abandonment of their rights.
“Long ago, water managers placed a bet on water surplus to grow the West,” Bargsten said. “Many of us benefit from this management approach today, but the writing is on the wall. For decades, Lower Basin states have used more than their fair share according to the law of the river. But in the end, their economic might and sheer numbers will trump that bet from long ago, and Cheyenne will be left to negotiate on an open market of water rights that will go to the highest bidder.
“While decision-makers established policies and strategies for managing the commons on the Colorado River, the rest of us can start taking actions to adapt. Because it’s clear what the future holds: less water.”
BOPU efforts
She said Cheyenne is keenly aware of the need for water conservation and has initiatives in place to use water efficiently, because water shortages can occur due to drought or Colorado River curtailment. It can also be caused without notice by infrastructure limitations and failure, or water contamination.
Bargsten told council members conservation is a normal way to prepare for any of the possibilities, and the Board of Public Utilities is exploring ways to expand the recycled water system, strengthen land ordinances, and continuing education and outreach in the community.
The board is also utilizing Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) as a means of using technology, such as smart meters and cellular gateways, to identify leaks and high consumption. She said water waste can result from inefficient fixtures and leaks in bathrooms, kitchens and irrigation systems, and this adds up to thousands of gallons of water per customer per year.
“Wasted water costs all of us,” she said. “Last year, BOPU operational expenses to deliver drinking water to our customers was over $21 million. This factors into water rates and service charges for our customers. With inflation and other economic factors, BOPU’s costs are expected to rise, as well as monthly bills for all of us. If we can reduce water consumption by using water efficiently, we can reduce BOPU’s short-term and long-term costs.”
Looking to neighbors
City planner Lonnie Olson said his department is looking at other communities and what they have done to conserve water, because Cheyenne is not alone in the issue. He said the majority of the population in the West will be facing it.
“Aurora (Colorado), last year, unanimously approved an ordinance amending the use of cool weather turf in new developments and golf courses,” he said. “So what this does is prohibits turf in common areas, medians, curbside landscaping and front yards. Backyard turf is limited to 45% of the area, or 500 square feet, whichever is smaller. Turf is allowed in new developments if it’s placed in an active or programmed recreation area.
“We don’t want to get fully rid of turf, but turf is one of the easiest ways to conserve water.”
Park City, Utah, will offer $2 per square foot of turf removed and replaced with water-wise landscaping, and the state of Utah has a program in participating water districts offering up to $3 per square foot.
This is one place the city could start, and Olson said they would have to take into account the pros and cons. He said it is costly, and they would need to have more staff bandwidth to make sure what is in place is actually fulfilled.
Multi-pronged approach
Dorr said curtailment planning is important and takes a multi-pronged approach. Conservation efforts are an important piece of the puzzle, and without the efforts already put forward by the city of Cheyenne, it would likely be in a much scarier position. But there is also room for capital improvements and looking for additional water rights.
He encouraged looking at developing responsibility outside of city limits and creating a policy that might dictate how a rural subdivision could enter into an outside-use agreement with the BOPU and city.
It would address some of the issues identified in the 1993 Wyoming Water Development Commission study on North Cheyenne to investigate potential failure of well fields.
“In the north side of town, they looked at the declining water levels, degradation of water quality, which is essentially the septic systems leaching into the water, creating nitrate levels that that would be unhealthy for utilizing that water as a drinking water source, and then just the physical deterioration of the wells,” he said. “With the large amounts of money that we put into rehabilitating our system every year, everything’s going to fail eventually. And we’re getting to a point where we’re starting to see a lot of that deterioration of wells and physical failure out north.”
An outside use agreement would require planning and developing a rural water system as an alternative that would tie into the current BOPU system. Dorr said the benefits would be lower water fees and a fee structure controlled by the municipality, and not waiting until a crisis.
Finally, he said outreach is very important, and one of the most successful ways this has been done is through the legacy landscapes program. They identify areas around town that have cultivated low water usage landscapes and give people the opportunity to go look and see what the future could look like.
“I don’t think that we can do this alone,” he said. “We can’t do this by forcing it on folks. It’s really important for people to understand the value of water conservation and a willingness to want to do it.”