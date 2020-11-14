CHEYENNE – In the U.S., coastal cities like New York and San Francisco are saturated with startups and venture capital firms hoping to invest in the next big idea. Wyoming has long been considered a flyover state in the tech world, but a new venture capital firm set its sights on Cheyenne with the goal of tapping into a largely untapped market.
EQ Capital, LLC founders Madhavan Ramakrishnan and John Castagnini touched down in Wyoming’s capital city this week to build connections and get to know the area. Pending support from the Cheyenne City Council, the pair plans to bring EQ Capital, a startup accelerator program and $20 million worth of funding to the Cowboy State.
“Once we started looking at Wyoming in detail, we found that there’s very little red tape when it comes to running a company, filing your tax returns and protecting your privacy,” said Ramakrishnan, noting the attractiveness of Wyoming being the Equality State. “Equal rights are really embedded here, there’s a hands-off approach from the government, and of course, low taxes.”
Their options came down to Wyoming and Delaware, but the work Wyoming lawmakers and local officials have put in with blockchain legislation and technology infrastructure set Wyoming apart.
The state’s Blockchain Task Force was formed in 2018, and since its inception, Wyoming lawmakers have passed 13 bills to attract the industry to the state, including the nation’s first digital asset bank.
“We found that Wyoming is moving at a much faster pace toward the latest technologies and promoting the latest technologies like AI and blockchain,” Ramakrishnan said.
If their Monday work session with the city council goes according to plan, the founders said they hope to write the first checks to Wyoming startups by July.
To qualify for EQ Capital funding, businesses need to have their intellectual property located in Wyoming, in order to keep tech employees and the tax revenue they generate within the state. Interested businesses will go through an accelerator application process, where they’ll be connected with tools they need to prepare their startups for accelerated growth.
Those who are accepted are expected to receive a $150,000 investment from the first round of funding, which sits at $20 million.
With the requirement of having operations based in Wyoming, Cheyenne Chief Economic Development Officer Brendan Ames said he expects local residents to see benefits on multiple fronts, from entertainment to employment opportunities.
“Development begets development,” Ames said. “This is going to bring more community amenities, which is going to create more jobs, which is going to generate more sales tax revenue for the city. These guys are coming in and creating different pockets of new opportunities, and I think the whole community is going to benefit from that.”
The pair said that in their experience, infrastructure has followed investment, with housing and new amenities coming online as the demand increases from new tech workers and a higher population.
Ramakrishnan joked that when there’s 100 techies running around town, you need more than two Starbucks, adding that amenities like coworking spaces and entertainment events follow, as well. Additionally, local businesses could benefit from having startups in the state looking for services they offer, whether it’s construction work, customized t-shirts or catering opportunities. Local businesses could also potentially utilize the services offered by the startups.
And while the goal of any venture capital firm is to invest in the next Amazon or Microsoft, Ramakrishnan and Castagnini said EQ Capital differs in its approach to finding companies to invest in. When vetting applications from startups, the folks at EQ Capital can’t see any personal characteristics of the founders – race, gender, sexual orientation – hence their interest in the Equality State.
“We focus a lot on the founders themselves and what they bring to the table. We give more weight to that than the actual idea, because we believe that if the founders are good, decent and smart people, they will make it in the next idea if they don’t make it in this idea,” Ramakrishnan said.