...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Cheyenne's Board of Public Utilities recommended these tips to prevent pipes from freezing. This image comes from a BOPU announcement on Feb. 18, 2022.
CHEYENNE – With temperatures expected to plunge in the next few days, the city's water provider reminded residents about how to avoid frozen pipes.
Tips from Cheyenne's Board of Public Utilities include keeping kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open, for warm air to circulate; keeping water moving – and therefore not freezing – by opening a faucet in the farthest place where water enters your home by "just enough to allow a slow drip"; and insulating or using heat tape on pipes that would be exposed to the cold.
Also Friday, the National Weather Service reported that it expects snow early next week "with bitterly cold temperatures behind an arctic front." In that time period, the BOPU's announcement noted that temperatures are "expected to see lows in the negatives" of degrees Fahrenheit.