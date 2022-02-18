Tips to prevent frozen pipes

Cheyenne's Board of Public Utilities recommended these tips to prevent pipes from freezing. This image comes from a BOPU announcement on Feb. 18, 2022.

CHEYENNE – With temperatures expected to plunge in the next few days, the city's water provider reminded residents about how to avoid frozen pipes.

Tips from Cheyenne's Board of Public Utilities include keeping kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open, for warm air to circulate; keeping water moving – and therefore not freezing – by opening a faucet in the farthest place where water enters your home by "just enough to allow a slow drip"; and insulating or using heat tape on pipes that would be exposed to the cold.

Also Friday, the National Weather Service reported that it expects snow early next week "with bitterly cold temperatures behind an arctic front." In that time period, the BOPU's announcement noted that temperatures are "expected to see lows in the negatives" of degrees Fahrenheit. 

