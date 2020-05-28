CHEYENNE – Back in 2012, a hotel chain called Cobblestone Inn & Suites put itself on the radar in eastern Laramie County with a visit to the town of Pine Bluffs.
While the interest was there for town officials and local investors, finding a good location for the hotel chain with “big city quality and small town values” was no easy task. So when the old Gator’s Travelyn Motel closed its doors a few years ago, town officials and investors jumped on the opportunity to finally bring a Cobblestone Inn & Suites to Pine Bluffs.
After two feasibility studies and significant support from the community, town leaders and project representatives broke ground on the new hotel Wednesday at the corner of Parson Street and West Seventh Street.
“This project exemplifies, more than anything, a true community project. It was a joint venture between public and private, where the city did everything that they could to help facilitate, to offer some incentives, to introduce the right people to the project,” said Tim Shefchik with BriMark Builders, the hotel’s developer.
The new location in Pine Bluffs will be the third Cobblestone Inn & Suites in the state, alongside locations in Guernsey and Torrington. Construction is starting immediately on the project, and Shefchik said it could be complete by late 2020 or early 2021.
For Pine Bluffs Mayor Alan Curtis, the initial conversations about the project seem like “just yesterday.” The potential for a Cobblestone Inn & Suites was recognized in 2012, and Curtis said the interest was there from the town’s residents and investors.
The project lost momentum when a solid property hadn’t been identified, but it picked back up in full force about three years ago, when a good location became available and another feasibility study was done.
“There were a lot of ups and downs, peaks and valleys, with a project like this in a small community,” Curtis said. “We just felt like it was our role as a town to keep the process moving forward.”
Throughout the eight-year process, local investors have served as a driving force behind the project. When the property hit the market, Curtis said the investors took charge of bringing the project to fruition.
With local ownership in an integral part of Pine Bluffs, he said the new hotel will be an improvement across the board.
“It’s very attractive, and it’s appealing to the town. Parson Street is kind of a gateway and the primary entrance off the interstate to Pine Bluffs. So now, we have a real good visual for people when they come into town,” Curtis said.
He said having a quality hotel will go far in serving the town and its businesses and residents. Once the hotel is complete, businesses can more easily bring in out-of-town services like consulting, and residents will be able to have events like family reunions without any problems.
“It’s not just for one thing, and that’s what’s going to be part of the success,” Curtis said.