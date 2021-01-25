CHEYENNE – At Holliday Park, residents stroll along the lake, passing by spots for picnics and cookouts with family. At Lions Park, folks enjoy ice fishing and bird watching in the area filled with wildlife.
And in east Cheyenne, residents have been dreaming about those possibilities since before 2017, when voters approved $3.2 million on the sixth-penny sales tax ballot for a new park on the east side. Members of the Cheyenne City Council started on the path toward that vision Monday, as they approved a contract to build a parking lot and trailhead for the plot of land purchased in January 2020.
And while the new parking lot will open up public access to the more than 100-acre park near Pershing Boulevard and Whitney Road, Cheyenne Parks and Greenway Director Jenie Vetter said the city simply doesn’t have funding to build out improvements like athletic fields and playground equipment at this time.
“That's why we're doing this gravel parking lot – is to allow people to drive out there and get on the property and enjoy it just in its natural state, until we can come up with some other funding mechanisms,” Vetter said.
The deadline for the work is April 30, which means the land should be open to the public before this summer.
The $117,499 contract approved by the council Monday – with 4 Quarters Excavation and Development as the developer – is funded through additional sixth-penny sales tax funds left over from the land purchase. Before this contract was approved, the city had about $700,000 in funds remaining from the 2017 sixth-penny sales tax collection, and Vetter said her hope is that the remaining funding will be held for recreation grant matches for the park in the future.
With plans for athletic fields, basketball and tennis courts, paths and playground equipment at the new park, Vetter said outside funding will be necessary to create an area that mirrors Lions Park, which is the goal right now.
“I’m watching the funding we have to make sure that we have some match funding when the time comes for grants and that kind of thing. There's an awful lot of work to be done, though, to make it that kind of a park,” Vetter said.
On top of that, the project is facing a lengthened timeline that stems from issues the city faced with the property’s previous owner. Ward 3 Councilman and Council Vice President Ken Esquibel said he had hoped they’d be at this stage in development about a year ago.
“We got hung up a little bit on the purchase price to actually buy the land, and that was a huge hurdle,” Esquibel said.
Originally, the city agreed to buy the property for $3.2 million, which is the amount that voters then approved on the sixth-penny ballot. (The city didn't ask for any money to develop the park.) But after that approval from voters, a city appraiser found the land to be only worth $1.1 million in July 2017, which didn’t sit right with landowner Dale Keizer, who was expecting a lot more.
More than two years later, the city sent out Chief Economic Development Officer Brendan Ames, who has experience in real estate, to look at the land’s fair market value, instead of valuing it as open ranch land. In the end, the city and Keizer agreed on a price of $2.5 million after lengthy negotiations.
“There were sacrifices made on both sides there,” Esquibel said. “But now that the city owns the land, they’re ready to open it up and at least have people get out there – use it as open space to go out and throw the Frisbee or the football or take a walk with the dog.”
Cheyenne Fire Rescue grants
When Mayor Patrick Collins took over earlier this month and appointed John Kopper as Cheyenne Fire Rescue’s interim chief, one of his main priorities was to apply for more fire department grants – especially with CFR’s growing need for better equipment and new stations.
Those efforts were exemplified Monday, as the Cheyenne City Council approved the submission of two CFR grants. According to Collins, these are the first CFR grants applied for in about four years (not including any CARES Act relief funding).
“This is something we should be doing on a regular basis. Those grants are there to help enhance the public safety of our communities,” Collins told the Tribune Eagle last week.
Both requests are for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Preparedness Grant – one to help buy a new fire engine and one for automotive extrication equipment, which is what’s used to free people trapped in vehicles.
For the extrication equipment, CFR’s current gear takes more people to operate and makes it difficult to access hard-to-reach areas. It is a regional grant application that was sponsored by Laramie County Fire District 1 and covers multiple departments in the county.
For the fire engine grant, the current apparatus needing replacement is 14 years old, and fire engines are supposed to be replaced every 10 years. Additionally, each truck that is replaced becomes a reserve vehicle, which is what’s used if the newer vehicle goes out of commission. The 14-year-old fire truck’s current reserve vehicle is 23 years old.
“There’s a pretty big need there,” Kopper said, adding that the engine is in “dire need of replacement.”
The fire department will find out if it has received the money sometime between now and September. The department applied for $860,000 in grant funds for the new engine, with the city matching $86,000 if the grant is awarded, and $240,000 in grant funds for the vehicle extrication equipment, with a city match of $24,000.