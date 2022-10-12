Flu shot

A flu shot. Shutterstock

CODY — After two years of fewer-than-normal influenza cases due to public health measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, local health officials are expecting the virus to come back in force this flu season.

“The last few years there has been very little flu because people were generally doing what we asked them to do: wearing a mask, washing their hands, things like that,” said Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin. “But it’s generally expected that will change significantly this year.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus