CHEYENNE – 2020 has been a difficult year for a lot of people, with COVID-19 causing business closures and financial difficulties. But even the struggles of a global pandemic didn’t deter Laramie County residents from stepping up to help their neighbors in need through the Community Christmas program – one of Laramie County’s biggest charitable events.
Although fundraising efforts are still underway, the Community Christmas team distributed a record number of $50 gift cards on Thursday to residents who are struggling, so they can purchase holiday meals. In total, 1,220 cards were handed out from $70,000 in donations.
“For one day, they don’t have to worry about where that meal is coming from,” Community Christmas Organizer Tony Janssen said.
This year, Janssen said they saw more families seeking assistance, as well as people asking for help for the first time. About 20% of the gift card recipients in 2020 hadn’t gotten help from Community Christmas in years prior.
Because of those increased needs, the organization donated an additional $10,000 to St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, Needs Inc. and Family Promise this year to support its mission of helping the community and spreading holiday cheer in other ways. The organization also allowed families with three or more children to apply for two meal cards this year, to ensure everyone had enough for a hearty, celebratory meal.
“The community understands that if you’re fortunate enough to have a job, you can still patronize and support others that are having a tough year; that’s just an incredible testament to the people of this county,” Janssen said.
This year’s gift card pick-up had to take on a drive-thru format as a COVID-19-precaution, with Cheyenne Fire Rescue volunteers taking cards to residents who couldn’t make it to the American Legion Post 6. Volunteers from F.E Warren Air Force Base showed up to work the drive-thru and help things run smoothly, and among them were vehicle technicians Cameron Sneed and Tracey Peterson.
For Peterson, this was just a chance to give back to the community.
“People here support us; they always say ‘Thank you for your service,’” so we should support them, too,” Peterson said.
As for the fundraising portion, the funding for Community Christmas’ operations comes from two places – the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Empty Stocking Fund and the Bar Bucks Program. Both fundraising efforts are still underway, and will cool off until next year around the first week of January.
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, mail checks payable to Empty Stocking Fund to P.O. Box 3202, Cheyenne, WY 82003. Donors also can give online by using the Venmo app and searching for “Empty Stocking Fund Donation.”
As for the Bar Bucks program, residents can pop into most bars and taverns around town to purchase said Bar Bucks. The bars treat the fundraising effort like a competition, and last year, Alf’s Pub raised a whopping $8,000 to support the program.
Although the bars are dealing with a 10 p.m. closure time from a state health order, Bar Bucks Coordinator Talitha Heckman said she’s been surprised with how much has already been donated.
“People donate way more than I would expect them to, just because they know so many people are in need. They see it as well, so it’s nice that they’re also going that extra mile,” Heckman said.