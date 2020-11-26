CHEYENNE – Christmas is right around the corner, and the needs in the community are higher than ever with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luckily for the organizers of Community Christmas, one of Laramie County’s largest charitable events, they’ve been preparing for slower donation years since the program started more than 50 years ago. That way, in the case of an event like the coronavirus pandemic, they’d still be able to support those in need with meal cards to help them have a happy holiday.
“The years that we were very fortunate and people were very generous gives us a little buffer for these tougher years,” said Community Christmas organizer Tony Janssen.
After breaking its record for money raised and meals provided last year – providing 1,200 $50 gift cards for holiday meals – Janssen said the goal this year is simply to break even, especially with so many residents in tough financial positions.
Fundraising efforts for the Community Christmas program will kick off Friday, and gift cards for meals will be bought with the money raised by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Empty Stocking Fund and American Legion Post 6’s Bar Bucks program.
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, mail checks payable to Empty Stocking Fund to P.O. Box 3202, Cheyenne, WY 82003. Donors also can give online by using the Venmo app and searching for “Empty Stocking Fund Donation.”
“We know that people have more challenges this year. So all we asked is that they still consider donating to Bar Bucks and to the Empty Stocking Fund,” Janssen said.
Each program recipient will receive a $50 gift card to Albertsons or Safeway to buy supplies for their holiday meals. Those who will receive meal assistance will be notified and can pick up the gift card at American Legion Post 6 on Dec. 23, but this year, it’ll be in a COVID-19-safe, drive-thru fashion.
Those who want to request a meal can call 307-632-5004 starting Friday. The phone lines will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Dec. 13.
Even with the pandemic, Community Christmas organizers have largely kept the structure of the event the same. Bar Bucks organizer Talitha Heckman said they plan on proceeding as usual, but that they’re waiting to see if any new health orders come down that could affect the fundraising efforts.
Regardless of that uncertainty, Heckman said a number of familiar participants are still on board. To participate in the Bar Bucks program, just head to any participating bars or restaurant and purchase the Bar Bucks.
“A lot of places that have already participated have already agreed to help us out again, which we are so thankful for,” Heckman said. “Especially with all the bars here in town, they’re so used to doing this program that it’s kind of part of their holiday.”
And even though the food service industry is struggling, local businesses are still ready to step up and lend a hand.
“It says a lot about our community and just how community oriented we are. Even though these businesses are still struggling, they’re also looking for a way to give back,” Heckman said. “Even in their time of struggle, they’re still wanting to do what’s best for the community.”