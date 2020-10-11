CHEYENNE – Meals on Wheels underwent a number of changes during the COVID-19 pandemic – switching to frozen meal delivery, calling clients instead of visiting in person and closing the Meals on Wheels Mart due to lack of revenue.
And while the situation is slowly returning to normal, with plans to return to hot meal delivery by the end of the month, Meals on Wheels is also experiencing a significant change in leadership. Previous Board Chairman Tyler Gibbs stepped down from the board at the end of September, and board member Amy Shaw was promoted to that position last week.
Current Director Meg Kylander has also put in resignation, effective at the end of November, which means Shaw will be tasked with leading the board in the search for a new executive director.
“The next couple of months are going to be very busy for the board as we hire a new executive director. That’s always a really exciting opportunity to take a look at the organization and determine what our needs are operationally,” Shaw said, noting that they’re looking for someone with nonprofit and fundraising experience who can become the face of Meals on Wheels.
Kylander took the reins from longtime director Sharon Benson after she retired at the end of 2019 following three decades of service.
Kylander said her departure from Meals on Wheels is amicable and a personal decision, and directed questions back to Shaw due to the short length of her time with the organization.
Though the last few months haven’t been easy on Meals on Wheels, Shaw said she’s excited to help lead the organization into the future.
“I’m really looking forward to bringing on a new leader who can help the organization in this exciting time,” Shaw said. “We have such a great opportunity to move forward into the next 50 years with someone who’s well connected in the local and state community, and who can help move our organization into a bright future.”
She will be taking the place of Gibbs, who had to step down at the end of September due to increasing responsibilities as a caretaker. Gibbs said the time commitment had become too much to handle between his family responsibilities and full-time job, but that he’ll continue to support the mission of Meals on Wheels.
In his letter of resignation, Gibbs wrote, “I remain optimistic that great things are to come for our cherished organization. Although I am stepping away as a director, I will remain a driver on Fridays. I have grown to love the clients we serve.”
Taking his place, Shaw brings a lengthy experience with Meals on Wheels, having first encountered the program working as a physician assistant in the community. She serves as a supportive care provider, which entails visiting patients in their homes and looking at their needs in a holistic way, considering factors like food instability and limited mobility.
She would recommend Meals on Wheels to her patients and ultimately decided the program was a great match for her skills, which led her to get involved.
“I just had a natural connection to the organization; it’s in line with what I do for work, which is in line with what I feel my purpose in life is,” Shaw said.
Adjusting to COVID-19
Like a number of nonprofits in the community, Meals on Wheels had to shift its operations when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Wyoming, especially because they serve older populations. For COVID-19 health and safety precautions, Meals on Wheels closed the mart and thrift store, which gave them time to evaluate its benefits.
Ultimately, the board made the decision to close the Meals on Wheels Mart permanently.
“COVID-19 gave us the opportunity to take a close look at the operations and the overhead, and whether or not the mart was contributing financially to the main mission of our organization, which is to help people remain independent in their homes through the delivery of healthy and nutritious meals,” Shaw said. “When we took a closer look at the financial situation there, we had to make the tough decision to close the mart operations. It was not easy.”
The operations in Meals on Wheels’ new $1.8 million kitchen also changed when they made the switch to frozen meal delivery for clients. Though they’re transitioning back to hot meal delivery this month, the volunteer operations were put on pause due to the shift in operation.
“During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was necessary to reduce our operations in the kitchen to just essential staff and to close the Mart in order to keep our clients, staff and volunteers safe, but also to comply with state health department recommendations,” Shaw said. “Our volunteers are amazing – some of them have been there for 20 or 30 years, and so we did not make that decision lightly.”
She noted that a number of volunteers have served Meals on Wheels for decades, and that some Mart volunteers have shifted their focus to meal delivery. Shaw said that as their operations ramp up again, they’ll be looking for more volunteer drivers to help the mission of Meals on Wheels.
“We’re looking forward to being fully up and running again. This is only possible because of the dedication and support of our amazing core of volunteers,” Shaw said.