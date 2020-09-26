CHEYENNE – Although the Americans with Disabilities Act requires new buildings and renovations to meet accessibility guidelines, problems still slip through the cracks during the planning and development process.
Whether it’s a ramp with too steep of a slope or misplaced automatic door button, a number of developments in Cheyenne aren’t actually accessible for people with disabilities.
The Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities, headed by Patti Riesland, has been working on improving accessibility throughout the city, touring bathrooms to ensure those with service animals and electric wheelchairs would fit in the stalls in the new Cheyenne Regional Airport terminal, the first floor of the Municipal Building and the new Judge Joseph M. Carey Cheyenne City Center.
Now that the mayor’s council has brought on Kristy Richardson, a Cheyenne native with extensive planning and development experience in Florida, the goal is to extend the review process beyond bathrooms. Richardson will work as a liaison to the city’s Planning and Development Office, looking at plans and identifying any ADA issues or possible improvements.
“Hopefully, as time goes on, there won’t be anything that’s going in or opening up that won’t be accessible to the citizens of the city and the county,” Richardson said.
Already, Richardson has reviewed a handful of plans and is in the process of making a couple of recommendations. Using her experience both in a planning office and as a person with a disability, the hope is that she’ll catch issues that others in the development process may not.
“The goal is for Kristy to look at these with a second set of eyes, and to identify if there are any concerns or recommendations she would make to make it function better,” Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom said. “We, as the city staff, are always trying to meet the minimum standards as required by the ADA, and a lot of times, we lean on the architect or the designer’s stamp that this is what is acceptable. We look at it to verify that it is acceptable and it measures out in the field, but this is the ability for us to take it a step farther.”
With their bathroom tours, the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities has proven the value of reviews by people who have experienced the struggles of accessibility. Members of the council tested the bathrooms at each of the three aforementioned locations and found that each accessible stall needed more room for those with service animals or more advanced devices.
Richardson said, “As time has gone on, wheelchairs and assistive devices have gotten bigger and bigger, and so the standards that have been in place in the past are a little bit outdated. Some people just need to have a little bit more room in a handicap stall for some of the electric wheelchairs and things like that.”
In addition to meeting ADA requirements inside their developments, Bloom also pointed out that developers are expected to perform right-of-way improvements to streets and sidewalks when they complete a new project. The mayor’s council has consistently vocalized concerns about how the city’s sidewalks and curb cuts affect mobility, and Richardson will now be able to provide input on those assets surrounding new developments.
While the main goal of this partnership is to increase accessibility for people with disabilities, Richardson noted that a lot of the ADA issues also affect other populations, including the elderly.
“The population of Cheyenne is also aging, and it’s just a fact of the matter that as people get older, they lose mobility,” Richardson said. “We need to make it easy for everybody, not just people who are physically disabled. You want to make sure that everyone can still enjoy all the amenities in town.”