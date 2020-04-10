CHEYENNE – All signs point to a California-based biomedical company closing its Cheyenne location in the near future.
Innovive, which is registered locally as WYTEC, employs around 30 people in Cheyenne. Until recently, the company was making plans to expand its local facilities.
But over the past two weeks, those plans appear to have changed.
An internal memo obtained by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle shows that Dee L. Conger, Innovive’s CEO, told WYTEC employees March 25 that “it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our WYTEC operation” in Cheyenne.
“Our plans are to wind up our operations entirely over the coming few months,” the memo reads.
WYTEC, whose corporate representatives could not be reached for comment by press time Thursday, last month failed to secure a recommendation from the Wyoming Business Council for $6 million in grants and loans that would have helped cover expansion costs.
WYTEC is operating temporarily in the Aviation Professional Building on Airport Parkway in Cheyenne, and primarily develops sterilized rodent cages for medical research. The company wanted to build a new 57,000-square-foot building that could not only accommodate product manufacturing, but also sterilization, which is currently outsourced.
At the March meeting, however, Business Council board member Jason Kintzler questioned why the company only proposed bringing more of the low-paying jobs to Wyoming, while keeping the high-earning professional jobs out of state. Manufacturing positions were proposed to start at about $16 per hour and then be raised to $22 per hour after one year.
Although the State Loan and Investment Board, which met Thursday, had the final say, the Business Council’s decision to not recommend the application “was a blow to the company and the morale of the employees,” Anja Bendel said Thursday.
Bendel is the director of business development for Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development nonprofit that partnered with WYTEC to apply for the funding.
“On top of that, we had the COVID crisis,” Bendel said. “It threw everything into a tailspin.”
WYTEC withdrew the application before the SLIB could vote on it Thursday.
“The real opportunity in southeast Wyoming was not just the new manufacturing jobs, but the potential for sterilization business and to attract other biomedical companies that need that,” Bendel said. “Hopefully, with a different approach and a different plan, we can make something work.”
While Cheyenne LEADS is willing to rework WYTEC’s application and try again, Bendel said the company has not made her aware of the plans to leave town for good that Conger outlined for employees.
According to Conger’s memo, the Business Council’s lack of support for the expansion has left the company “with no viable economic path forward” in Cheyenne.
Randy Bruns, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS, said Thursday he hadn’t heard about WYTEC’s plans to close, but that “it wouldn’t come as a surprise.”
Disappointed in the Business Council’s reaction to the proposal, Bruns said he hoped that withdrawing the application would “enable everyone to take a deep breath and come back later with fresh eyes.”
If WYTEC is pulling out altogether, as the internal memo suggest, Bruns said it would mean losing out on “an amazing opportunity.”