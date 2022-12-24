CHEYENNE – Two weekends ago, students from Cheyenne’s Central and East high schools took home first and second place, respectively, in the newly renamed Wyoming State Thespian Festival.
This was the first time since 2019 that the competition was held in person, with 40 high schools in the state traveling to Gillette for competition across four different levels.
More than a handful of Central High students returned with first-place wins that have qualified them for national competition. But last year, Central opted to reduce funding for the theater program, theater coach Jeremiah Kolkman said, so they will no longer have the opportunity to travel and compete at the national level.
Sure, it’s a small market. But there’s still something odd about how, despite Central High’s performance in the thespian festival, hardly anyone would know of their prowess.
“The arts are on a decline, there’s budget cuts and stuff like that,” Kolkman said in a call with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I think if people were more aware that this event actually happens, I think there’d be more advocates for it, too, because it’s just an avenue for kids.
“It’s not just acting, it’s everything’s theatrical. It’s more than just an event that we compete in, it’s exposure.”
Athletic programs like football, basketball, soccer and baseball receive the majority of a high school’s funding, but the Central High theater program has proved that its students’ skills in performance-related competition are valuable to both their current academic career and future professions.
Theater competitions include a variety of applicable categories, like stage design, costume design, scriptwriting and acting. Central High students gained recognition for makeup design, costume construction, stage management, short film and a number of group performance awards.
Kolkman emphasized that many students who perform well in a category like stage or costume design often go on to apply their skills in a practical setting. This can end up being a unique advantage when transitioning to a professional career.
“I’ve actually had former students that took writing classes and were also part of the competitive class that I have, and they went on to be interior designers for architectural engineers,” he said. “They’ve learned the skills of design, like floor plans or United States International Trade Commission Standards.
“Even though it’s not theatrical, they learned a skill that was theatrical, then applied it to something else.”
Also, for the students who traveled to the state competition, the opportunity provided significant exposure.
Teachers and professionals from other schools made their acquaintance, and these kinds of connections often lead to scholarships or, at the very least, the reinforcement to pursue their talents further.
Aurora “Rory” Dunning, president of the theater troupe at Central High, was one of the students that made the trip to the WSTF.
The Central senior participated in the event while it was still being held virtually during her freshman and sophomore years. The difference in impact between then and now is a testament to the effect an event like this can have on a student’s future.
“I met so many really cool people from all around Wyoming, and I actually got a lot of scholarship offers for different colleges in Wyoming and northern Colorado,” she said Tuesday. “They have a lot of really good scouts and people who are judging different events that will come up and talk to you about all of these different opportunities.”
Dunning focuses on musical theatre performance, in particular – not something that necessarily translates to any one profession. Because of these connections, she’s going to attempt to make a career out of her talents by pursuing a double major in musical theater and secondary education.
From her perspective, it can be frustrating to watch as she and other classmates are repeatedly recognized statewide for their theater program, but continue to receive less funding than athletics programs at the school.
Dunning is one of the students that qualified for national competition, but will not be competing because she’s unable to finance the trip herself.
“I think it’s interesting that some sports won’t do as well as some of our music and arts programs, yet they still get more funding than we do,” she said. “Our speech and debate team was able to send 12 people to nationals last year because of how successful we were at our district tournaments.
“This year, we will not have the funds to send any kids to nationals unless they pay for it themselves.”