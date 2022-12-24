20211017-todo-central-rg-01.JPG (copy for thespian festival )

Julia Steele, left, plays the part of Typhoid Mary during a dress rehearsal at Central High School in 2021.

Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Two weekends ago, students from Cheyenne’s Central and East high schools took home first and second place, respectively, in the newly renamed Wyoming State Thespian Festival.

This was the first time since 2019 that the competition was held in person, with 40 high schools in the state traveling to Gillette for competition across four different levels.

