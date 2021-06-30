CHEYENNE – Warehouse Twenty One and the West Edge Collective offered residents a glimpse into what the West Edge could look like in the future, with the city’s revitalization efforts in the area and along the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor.
For nearly a decade, the city has worked on a solution for the dilapidated buildings that welcome visitors entering Cheyenne from the west, and those efforts were pushed one step further this week as the Cheyenne City Council approved an Urban Use Overlay District for the West Edge. City officials say the overlay will set the stage for rezoning the land and will help ensure that new developments in the area adhere to the neighborhood’s aesthetics by outlining a number of requirements.
“It has material standards, standards for entrances, standards for the building, standards for the windows that you may have on a storefront – really, things that try to create an active use and try to make buildings appealing from the sidewalk,” City Planner Mark Christensen said during overlay discussions.
The requirements under the Urban Use Overlay were specifically designed by the city Planning and Development Department to encourage certain types of developments that fit the vibe of the neighborhood. According to the department’s report on the matter, the West Edge should serve as the “transition and step down from the urban core of Cheyenne into the surrounding neighborhood.”
To help with that goal, the Planning and Development Department included an “adaptive reuse” subsection that allows developers exemptions from the requirements, if they renovate or build onto an existing structure – to encourage the redevelopment of blighted buildings like the former steam plant.
Additionally, businesses will not have to provide any parking with their new development and will instead need to implement bike racks or pay a fee. To encourage foot traffic, businesses will also be allowed to place furnishings in the right of way, so long as they don’t interfere with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
“With the West Edge, we'd really like to encourage people to utilize cafe zones, utilize street furnishings, public art – things like that that really allow the pedestrians to interact with the place that they're at,” Christensen said.
One of the next steps to better prepare the area for redevelopment is to actually rezone the land into mixed-use residential and mixed-use business, which will be driven by the city. Many times, a business will choose a location, then seek rezoning from city council, which takes weeks to complete. The next step will take away that barrier for interested developers.
With all of those efforts, redevelopment is expected to follow the zoning changes.
For a project of this caliber, however, the city had to do more than simply rezone the land. One of the issues with the area is flood waters due to insufficient drainage, which can be a major turnoff to developers. Through collaboration at the state level, the city was able to secure funding for the 26th Street Storm Sewer Interceptor project, which will increase the drainage capacity near the Capitol, therefore catching the water before it flows to the West Edge.
The city also brought more greenspace and entertainment opportunities to the area with the Civic Commons across from City Hall, all part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the area. Funding for a range of West Edge-related projects came from sixth-penny sales tax ballot measures in 2012 and 2017.
“If you think of the public improvements that the city is doing, the zoning regulations will help dictate how the private sector responds to that and what the private sector can build,” Christensen said.