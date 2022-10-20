...RED FLAG WARNING FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT
FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 426,
427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
* WIND...West to northwest 25 to 35 MPH with frequent gusts
greater than 45 MPH. The strongest winds are expected along and
west of Interstate 25.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – At the oldest national park in the county, it is that time of year again.
As temperatures fall, and with snow in the forecast for coming days, Yellowstone National Park warned that road closures are coming and additional disruptions are possible. Only this time around, the reason is a storm that is typical for this season, not due to the historic flooding that prompted the park's unexpected closure in the summer.
In a statement late Thursday afternoon, the park noted that due to "expected winter weather and hazardous driving conditions in Yellowstone" over "the next few days, visitors should anticipate temporary road closures and driving delays."
According to the National Weather Service website, Friday night is forecast to bring "Rain/Snow and Breezy then Heavy Snow and Windy" conditions. Saturday is listed as having a 100% chance of snow during the day and night, with snow showers likely on Sunday.
Total snow accumulation could be 4-6 inches at lower elevations and 6-12 inches higher up, said Al Ross, a NWS meteorologist at the agency's Riverton office. Speaking by phone Thursday night, he noted that predictions are preliminary, as the storm coming from over the Pacific Ocean had not yet even hit the continental U.S.
At 8 p.m. this Friday, Yellowstone plans to close the roads from Tower Junction to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) and West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass). However, the Old Faithful geyser itself will remain open, the written announcement said.
As the weather forecaster noted in speaking with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, "it's about that time of year" to get cold weather and snow. In fact, Ross said, "this would be the first real snow of the season" at Yellowstone, and it’s coming later than is typical. "The weather pattern has been benign through the month of October," he added.
"While closures can occur anywhere in the park, accumulations of snow are most likely to happen on the high mountain passes," the park itself noted. It reiterated that:
"Yellowstone is coordinating with Montana and Wyoming and a 7-mile section of road between Cooke City and the Pilot Creek Trailhead (known locally as the plug) will be plowed, if necessary, until the Old Gardiner Road is completed. This will ensure continued access to the communities of Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana."