Roads at Yellowstone

The status of roads at Yellowstone National Park. Screenshot taken Thursday from a Yellowstone website.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – At the oldest national park in the county, it is that time of year again. 

As temperatures fall, and with snow in the forecast for coming days, Yellowstone National Park warned that road closures are coming and additional disruptions are possible. Only this time around, the reason is a storm that is typical for this season, not due to the historic flooding that prompted the park's unexpected closure in the summer.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus