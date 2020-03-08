CHEYENNE – Following the announcement last month that the state is exploring a land purchase of one million surface acres and four million mineral acres in southern Wyoming, two bills are moving through the Capitol that would authorize state entities to begin pursuing such a purchase.
Both pieces of legislation, Senate File 138 and House Bill 249, have won approval in their originating chambers. It is now up to the state Legislature to parse through the differences between the two bills, and there seems to be a broad willingness to pass some form of the legislation.
The primary difference between the two bills is which state accounts can be used. The Senate version allows for up to 75% of the purchase to come from the state’s “rainy-day fund,” the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, while the original House bill did not, instead only allowing for funds to come from the state’s Permanent Mineral Trust Fund, Common School Account or through special revenue bonds.
The latest development Friday suggested the House version would be the primary one moving forward, with aspects of the Senate version being rolled into it.
While presenting his side’s version to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday, House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said use of the rainy-day fund for the land deal was “a non-starter for us.” But the latest version of the House bill released Friday included the possibility of using that savings account. However, new language was added to the new version requiring the State Treasurer’s Office to consider other factors – market fluctuations, the state’s credit ratings and the amount left in the account – before using such funds.
In the Thursday meeting, Harshman said he was unsure which of the funding options in HB 249 would be used first if the state were to move forward with the deal.
“I think that would be for people above my pay grade to figure that out,” he said.
While there was some disagreement on the particulars, several factors remained the same in both versions. Both bills would require the Legislature to reconvene to authorize the deal, which would be conducted by the State Loan and Investment Board.
As Harshman presented his bill to senators on the first floor of the Capitol, the House Appropriations Committee was parsing through the Senate’s version upstairs. Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, the bill’s primary sponsor, argued the state should leave all options on the table for the state’s investment team to pursue.
“What we don’t want to do is stop the process from moving quickly if we’re even going to have a chance to be at the table,” Bebout said.
Bebout referred to both the Louisiana Purchase and the Alaska Purchase, the two largest land deals in American history, as examples of how the state should handle it.
“Neither one of them got bogged down in the minutiae of how they were going to do it,” Bebout said. “Some of those things, there’ll be some information that I hope we can work on later. The point is to make it as concise as we can, be very, very careful and cautious in how we move forward, but not get bogged down in all the details to not let this thing go forward to let us make a decision.”
Gov. Mark Gordon also wants the Legislature to move forward with some form of the legislation. Randall Luthi, the governor’s energy advisor, told the House committee Thursday that Gordon wants to have a multistep process.
“The governor needs the authority to move ahead with what I call steps one and two: due diligence, making some kind of determination, hire experts to find out what we think the value of the land is to ultimately come down to the decision: Is this a good deal for the people of Wyoming?” Luthi said.
Regarding what qualifies as a good deal, Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, mentioned a 5-to-10% return on investment as a range that the state would be looking for. Bebout also noted the long-term potential returns the deal could see through the Green River Basin’s natural gas reserves.
“Whether or not this country decides to do away with coal, gas is still going to be a player down the road, and that gas could pay huge dividends. But this is 30 or 40 years out, which to me is the hidden beauty of this,” Bebout said.
While Bebout touted the long-term potential of natural gas, the highest-valued resource available through the deal is soda ash, processed through large trona deposits in southwestern Wyoming. In an interview in late February with reporters, Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, said soda ash royalties were the largest aspect factoring into the state’s valuation.
“It’s is a growing market,” Perkins said of the trona and soda ash industry. “Most of them in this tract of land that we’re talking about are some of the best in the world ... it’s an element that’s used in all kinds of manufacturing, including those which are refueling renewables.”
Perkins said the state should know in the next six months whether it is going to pursue the deal, adding it’s the rare situation in which the state is moving faster than private industry.
“I can tell you that, so far, Occidental has not kept up with Wyoming,” he said.
The bills also include language requiring the investment board to publish details of the deal on its website if the proposal does move forward. The bills also require at least one public meeting be held in any area that would be effected by such a purchase. Laramie, Albany, Lincoln, Uinta, Carbon and Sweetwater counties are included in the acreage being considered for purchase.
Just a week remains in the Legislature’s budget session, so the bills will be considered in their opposite chambers in the next few days. If HB 249 is the legislation that will be used to combine the two bills, as it appeared Friday, it would have to win Senate approval, then go back to the House for concurrence. The governor would then have an opportunity to sign the bill into law following that vote.