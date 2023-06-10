Rodney Wambeam

Rodney Wambeam with the Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center said it can be hard to prepare for something like an increase in overdoses because those most affected tend to be some of the hardest people to contact.

 Megan Lee Johnson/WyoFile

Drug overdoses are estimated to have killed more than 100,000 Americans in 2022 — more than any year before — and the driving force behind the increase is synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The overdose epidemic hammered cities and rural areas alike, leaving no region of the country unscathed, including the Mountain West.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

