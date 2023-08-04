News Briefs

Colorado man arrested after 40-plus mile chase from Gillette to Upton

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 59-year-old Colorado man was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase in a stolen truck for more than 40 miles.

