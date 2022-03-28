INEDALE — Justin Webb wanted to hear what the seven trappers in the back row made of his pitch.
The Idaho panhandle resident had traveled to Sublette County to promote his organization, the Foundation for Wildlife Management, which pays trappers who kill wolves.
Two hours in, the stone-faced men had hardly said a word. Webb, the group’s executive director and an avid trapper himself, tried to ease the outdoorsmen gathered in the library conference room into saying something.
“We go to the woods to get away from people, right? That’s what I do,” Webb told the trappers.
He made a final appeal. “Speak up, gentleman,” he said. “You came to the meeting. Let me hear what you got.”
The group stayed silent.
Webb’s primary message — that wolves decimate elk, deer and moose populations and limit opportunities for human hunters — has held sway in Idaho and Montana, but not without controversy. State-sanctioned wolf hunting and trapping seasons designed to drive down wolf populations in those states, including at Yellowstone National Park’s doorstep, have triggered lawsuits and Endangered Species Act listing petitions.
Webb’s push to establish a Foundation for Wildlife Management chapter in Pinedale appeared to fall flat.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has walked a wolf-management tightrope for years, some argue, and it doesn’t need groups like FWM upsetting the balance. Wyoming also doesn’t have the problems FWM aims to solve, argue others.
La Barge resident and former Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioner Mike Schmid predicted the response.
“I told my wife that I thought this was going to be kind of a dud,” Schmid said of the meeting. “I don’t know how it’s going to fit in Wyoming.”
Webb said some residents do want his services.
“I’m here because there are sportsmen within the state of Wyoming, as well as ranching community folks, that have reached out to us with interest,” he told the Pinedale crowd.
Incentivized wolf-killing could attract more attention from activists who’d like to see the species relisted, protected from hunting and under federal management.
Private bounties
The decade-old nonprofit’s mission is to help elk, deer and moose herds by reimbursing people for expenses related to wolf killing, and it has conveyed upwards of $1 million for over 1,400 dead wolves in Montana and Idaho. That bounty-like system has drawn scrutiny in Wyoming’s two neighboring states, where there are relatively more wolves and where wolf hunting and trapping seasons have been politicized by state legislatures.
Private bounties for wolf killing are permissible in Wyoming. Wolves are already classified as predators that can be killed without a license anytime of year in over 80% of the state, where roughly 30 to 40 of the canines are shot and trapped annually. Wolves are classified as trophy game, and managed for persistence, only in far northwest Wyoming. As of this winter, there are only about 160 wolves in that zone, according to Wyoming Game and Fish wolf biologist Ken Mills. (Another 100 or so wolves dwell in Yellowstone and the Wind River Indian Reservation, where the state wildlife agency lacks jurisdiction and the species isn’t hunted.)
Like Webb, Jessi Johnson works to conserve elk, moose and deer for hunters. As advocacy coordinator for the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, she thinks Wyoming has taken the right approach.
“We absolutely manage to the lower rung [of wolf numbers], and we do that on purpose,” Johnson said. “There’s a reason why we haven’t seen [wolf-killing] legislation like Montana and Idaho.”
Status-quo wolf management, she said, is working, as “unsavory” as the predator zone — where wolves are killed without limit — might look.
“Within the trophy zone, they’re incredibly tightly managed,” Johnson said. “We’ve never even gotten worried about getting too low, or too high. If you would have told me 10 years ago that Wyoming was a gold standard for large carnivore management I wouldn’t have believed you, but I’ve been in other countries and talked to other legislatures, talked to other departments, and I do think that Wyoming’s management is solid.”
The Wyoming Wildlife Federation, Johnson said, has “no interest” in partnering with Webb and his group.
Groups that aren’t as complimentary of Wyoming wolf management also are leery.
“Increased harvest and method of take in Wyoming’s trophy game management area could push the population below the minimum number of wolves required by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” Wyoming Untrapped Executive Director Loren Taylor said. “A wolf bounty program with the purpose of increasing wolf killing is not what we need.”
Mills, at Game and Fish, confirmed there’s not a lot of wiggle room. The population goal in the trophy game area is 160 wolves, he said, which typically corresponds to about 14 breeding pairs.
“And we’re right there,” Mills said. “The [Wyoming] Game and Fish has the most rigorous population monitoring program for wolves in the Lower 48, without a doubt. We don’t generate an estimate, we generate a census. We count them, we map them. We know where there are potential holes, and we know where to look.”
Some support
In its initial foray into Wyoming, the foundation has gained some support.
Phil Pfisterer, who presides over the Wyoming State Trappers Association, is a member of Webb's organization and said he believes there are excess unreported wolves out on the landscape that provide justification to kill more animals. He described the Wind River Indian Reservation as a “predator pit” that churns out pups that disperse beyond tribal boundaries.
The foundation’s payments, Pfisterer said, are a “viable tool” to keep wolves in the predator zone in check. But he added that Wyoming’s doing a “wonderful job” of keeping wolf numbers in check under the status quo management.
As of Friday in Pinedale, Webb said it’s still unclear whether there’s an appetite for his services in Wyoming.
“I’ll just say this: It definitely takes volunteers,” he said. “If this is going to take place it’s going to be because Wyoming wants [us] here.”