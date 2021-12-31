...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Very cold temperatures producing wind chills as low as minus 15
are expected Friday night and early Saturday.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County, including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
Dangerously cold wind chills may lead to frost bite or
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE – A local woman was arrested following a high-speed chase on Christmas Eve, the Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday.
At about 9 a.m. Dec. 24, Cheyenne Police were dispatched to a business near the 4300 block of Windmill Road to investigate a possible stolen vehicle. Responding officers conducted surveillance in the area and observed the suspect vehicle, a white Volkswagen Jetta, stopped in the road on Piccadilly Drive. Officers confirmed that the Jetta was stolen from a location in Laramie County.
As officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver of the Jetta fled at a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit. The driver, later identified as Hailey Scheschi, 20, of Cheyenne, proceeded to drive recklessly and, at times, into oncoming traffic. Officers slowed the pursuit for the safety of other drivers and lost sight of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Officers established a perimeter and a short time later located the vehicle in an alley near Cindy Avenue. Scheschi fled from officers on foot and into a residence near the 4700 block of Piccadilly Drive. She was located and taken into police custody.
Scheschi was booked into the Laramie County jail on felony charges of motor vehicle theft, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving and possession of methamphetamine.