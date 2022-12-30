Peggy Zdenek jail mugshot

Peggy Zdenek jail mugshot. Laramie County sheriff's office/courtesy

CHEYENNE – A woman has been arrested following reports of shots being fired Thursday morning at a residence east of Holliday Park.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., Cheyenne Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. The preliminary investigation shows the property owner, Peggy Zdenek, 60, of Cheyenne, attempted to conduct an inspection of a tenant’s room, but was refused entry.

