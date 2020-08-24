CHEYENNE – A woman who allegedly shot at her boyfriend was arrested by Cheyenne police at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Cheyenne Street.
The Cheyenne Police Department SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Unit were called to the scene because people went back into their residence and refused to come out for police, according to a news release.
Brenda Sutton was arrested for the incident, and police also discovered she had a warrant for failure to appear for an underlying possession of methamphetamine charge.
Sutton allegedly shot at her boyfriend with a handgun after a verbal fight, and the bullet missed the boyfriend. She eventually came out of the residence and was taken into police custody without incident.
She was taken to the Laramie County Detention Center, where she was booked on the warrant and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.