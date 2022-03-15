CHEYENNE – A woman has been charged in the death of a local teenager after she allegedly hit him with her vehicle while he was in a crosswalk.
Kelly Lynn Gaskins is charged with one count of vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor. She is accused of causing the death of 13-year-old Makaili James Evans by driving her vehicle in a "criminally negligent manner." The documents were filed March 4 in Laramie County Circuit Court.
Gaskins will have an initial appearance in circuit court at 9 a.m. March 22.
Vehicular homicide carries a maximum penalty of one year of incarceration and/or a $2,000 fine.
The Cheyenne Police Department said early this month that it had forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie County District Attorney's Office in December.
Evans was killed Nov. 5 after Gaskins struck him with her vehicle near McCormick Junior High School, a probable cause affidavit said. The teenager was walking in a lighted crosswalk at about 7 a.m. near Western Hills Boulevard and Moccasin Avenue.
Responding officers found Gaskins in the driver's seat of a 2005 Ford Escape, and she said she was the driver. Gaskins said she had not seen Evans as he was crossing the street, as it was dark and she was looking at and talking to her passenger at the time of the collision, according to the affidavit.
Evans had been legally crossing Western Hills Boulevard at a marked, lighted crosswalk coated in white reflective paint, documents say. Three vehicles driving westbound on the street were stopped for the teen and waiting for him to cross. Gaskins' front passenger, a teenager, had also seen Evans and yelled at Gaskins that a child was in the crosswalk, the affidavit said.
A witness also apparently captured the incident in its entirety with a dashboard camera.
"Gaskins never slowed down or attempted to evade the collision with (Evans)," and multiple witnesses at the scene confirmed Gaskins did not appear to be aware of Evans in the crosswalk, the affidavit said.
The injuries the teen suffered as a result of the crash were "not survivable." Evans did not appear to react as Gaskins' vehicle approached and seemed to be looking at a cell phone, according to court documents.
Based on the collected evidence, a Cheyenne police officer wrote in the affidavit, Gaskins was at fault for the collision. The woman was "operating her vehicle while distracted, in an area she knows to be a school zone, on a school day, because she drives that route daily to drop her children off at school."
A toxicology report returned in mid-December showed Gaskins had benzodiazepines in her system. She told officers on the day of the collision that she took the medication daily, the affidavit said. The report showed Gaskins did not have any other substances in her system at the time of the crash.