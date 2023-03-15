Carissa Dunn-Pollard

Carissa Dunn-Pollard

CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne woman who was arrested in November for stealing more than $190,000 from a local theater company is expected to plead guilty in the case later this month.

Carrisa Dunn-Pollard was accused last November of defrauding Cheyenne Little Theatre Players during her employment as the part-time bookkeeper from roughly September 2020 to May 2022. She had worked for the theater since May 2016.

