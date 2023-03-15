CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne woman who was arrested in November for stealing more than $190,000 from a local theater company is expected to plead guilty in the case later this month.
Carrisa Dunn-Pollard was accused last November of defrauding Cheyenne Little Theatre Players during her employment as the part-time bookkeeper from roughly September 2020 to May 2022. She had worked for the theater since May 2016.
Over this time span, Dunn-Pollard accumulated a gross income for the 2021 tax year of at least $278,598. Originally, she was charged with five counts of wire fraud, which carried a total maximum sentence of 100 years.
However, documents filed on March 9 in the United States District Court of Wyoming show that Dunn-Pollard is now facing one count of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion in the 2021 calendar year. As a result, she now faces up to 21 years in prison and up to $275,000 in fines.
According to the charging document, Dunn-Pollard “knowingly devised and intended to devise a scheme and artifice to defraud and to obtain money by means of sale and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises …”
As bookkeeper, Dunn-Pollard was responsible for keeping financial records, “including paying bills, managing payroll, and submitting financial reports to the (theater’s) management,” according to the document.
Theater management was suspicious after discovering “multiple unusual transfers of funds,” some made to an “outside and unknown bank account.” Management asked Dunn-Pollard “on several occasions” for access to the accounting software, but were “met with delay tactics.”
It was also found that Dunn-Pollard reported earning $20,670 from the theater in 2019, but a review of her bank account found 54 “payroll deposits” totaling $53,819.
Ceara Madson, managing director of the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, said she is unable to comment about the situation at this time. Craig Silva, who is representing Dunn-Pollard, also could not be reached for comment.
Dunn-Pollard was formerly employed as an advertising sales representative for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She last worked for the newspaper in July.
Dunn Pollard’s sentencing is scheduled for March 31 at 9:30 a.m. in U.S. District Court. The conditions of the plea agreement are not public record at this time.