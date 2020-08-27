CHEYENNE – The pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run near Frontier Mall has died from her injuries.
Ann Miner, 67, of Torrington, was believed to have been hit by a vehicle, and police are still looking for anyone with information regarding the incident.
Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Frontier Mall Drive in reference to a woman lying in the roadway. This particular stretch of roadway runs between Buffalo Wild Wings and Staybridge Suites.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Zack Johnson at 307-637-6502.