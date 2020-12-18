CHEYENNE – A 74-year-old woman died in a vehicle accident over the weekend, Laramie County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Deputy Jeff Barnes said Thursday.
At 4:36 p.m. Saturday, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an accident with injuries in the 1400 block of Road 109, just west of Cheyenne. It was snowing heavily with poor visibility at the time of the accident.
The 74-year-old female driver, Janice McKee, who was driving a Nissan Murano, was pronounced dead at the scene because of injuries sustained during the accident. The 62-year-old male driver of a Ford F250 sustained non-life threatening injuries and was not transported to the hospital.
There was no indication of alcohol or other impairments by either driver. It is believed weather might have been the main contributing factor that lead to the fatality.
Members of the Sheriff’s Department extend their condolences to the family and friends of both individuals.