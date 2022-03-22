CHEYENNE – A woman charged in the death of a local teenager pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide Tuesday in Laramie County Circuit Court.
Kelly Lynn Gaskins, 39, allegedly hit and killed 13-year-old Makaili James Evans with her vehicle while he was in a crosswalk. Court documents describe Gaskins as driving her vehicle in a “criminally negligent manner.”
Vehicular homicide is a misdemeanor in Laramie County. It carries a maximum penalty of one year in the county jail and/or a $2,000 fine.
While Gaskins pleaded not guilty, her attorney, Douglas Cohen, told the court Tuesday that he did not expect the case to go to trial.
Cohen said during Tuesday's hearing that Gaskins is married to a deputy with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. A member of LCSO's leadership confirmed Tuesday that Operations Lt. Robert Gaskins is Kelly Lynn Gaskins' spouse.
Also on Tuesday, Circuit Judge Thomas Lee granted a request for a $10,000 signature bond by Assistant Laramie County District Attorney Steve McManamen, who represented the state in the case. If Kelly Lynn Gaskins were to not show up for a required court appearance in the future, she could be taken into custody, and $10,000 would have to be paid for her release.
Lee set a scheduling conference for June 6.
A front desk employee with the Laramie County jail said Tuesday there was no record of Gaskins having previously been an inmate there.
During Tuesday's hearing, McManamen also requested that restrictions be placed on Gaskins' driving. The assistant district attorney asked that Gaskins not be allowed to drive in the dark or in school zones.
Judge Lee seemed perplexed by the proposal, asking McManamen how such conditions would be enforced. McManamen replied that enforcement would be similar to any other bond conditions prohibiting a person from going to a certain place.
"It's not enforced or watched unless somebody sees her at that location and reports back with credible information," McManamen said.
"Wow, OK," Lee responded, before addressing Gaskins' attorney.
Cohen said he was surprised by the request, because McManamen had previously told him the state would seek a recognizance bond with no specific conditions. Someone who is released on their own recognizance does not pay bail, and only must sign a written promise to appear in court.
Cohen described his client as having close ties to the community. He said one of Gaskins' teenage children has "pretty serious autism" and relies heavily on Gaskins to transport him.
Gaskins' attorney said she had been "restricting her driving on her own, voluntarily," and that her husband had been "very diligent in driving her to and from places as much as he can."
He also argued that, even though Gaskins was not formally charged until early March, the matter would have been brought before the court earlier if there had been safety concerns regarding Gaskins' driving.
Gaskins does not have a criminal history. She has some minor traffic infractions, Cohen said.
Ultimately, Lee did not impose on Gaskins the driving restrictions requested by the state, citing Cohen's arguments.
The incident
Evans died Nov. 5 after Gaskins allegedly struck him with her vehicle near McCormick Junior High School, according to a probable cause affidavit signed by a Cheyenne police officer. The teenager was walking in a lighted crosswalk at about 7 a.m. near Western Hills Boulevard and Moccasin Avenue.
Responding officers found Gaskins in the driver’s seat of a 2005 Ford Escape, and she said she was the driver. Gaskins said she had not seen Evans as he was crossing the street, as it was dark, and she was looking at and talking to her passenger at the time of the collision, the affidavit said.
Evans had been legally crossing Western Hills Boulevard at a marked, lighted crosswalk coated in white reflective paint, documents say. Three vehicles driving westbound on the street were stopped for the teen and waiting for him to cross. Gaskins’ front passenger, a teenager, had also seen Evans and yelled at Gaskins that a child was in the crosswalk, the affidavit said.
A witness also apparently captured the incident in its entirety with a dashboard camera.
“Gaskins never slowed down or attempted to evade the collision with (Evans),” and multiple witnesses at the scene confirmed Gaskins did not appear to be aware of Evans in the crosswalk, the affidavit said.
The injuries the teen suffered as a result of the crash were “not survivable.” Evans did not appear to react as Gaskins’ vehicle approached and seemed to be looking at a cellphone, according to court documents.
Based on the collected evidence, the Cheyenne officer wrote in the affidavit, Gaskins was at fault for the collision. The woman was “operating her vehicle while distracted, in an area she knows to be a school zone, on a school day, because she drives that route daily to drop her children off at school.”
A toxicology report returned in mid-December showed Gaskins had benzodiazepines in her system. She told officers on the day of the collision that she took the medication daily, the affidavit said. The report showed Gaskins did not have any other substances in her system at the time of the crash.