CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center and other VA agencies are being sued for wrongful death over alleged medical negligence.
Victoria Pike, as the wrongful death representative for William Pike, filed a lawsuit Feb. 18 in U.S. District Court against the United States and the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration and related agencies. William Pike was 66 years old when he died July 10, 2018.
The lawsuit is demanding a jury trial and is alleging two negligence claims, a wrongful death claim and a loss of consortium claim.
Samuel House, public affairs officer with the Cheyenne VA, said the VA cannot discuss ongoing litigation or issues that revolve around litigation. Bruce Asay, attorney for Victoria Pike, said he cannot comment on the case at this time.
According to court documents:
William Pike had medical issues, including Agent Orange-related diabetes and a non-healing wound to his lower-right leg. During his treatment in 2015, his wound became infected, and stents were implanted in it by VA medical personnel in Denver to help with circulation.
But the stent implants caused the infection to spread, which caused sepsis and other illnesses. In his stent procedure, the stents were misplaced, which created further leg damage, and William Pike was prescribed opioid pain medication, which masked his symptoms.
Since his condition was never properly treated, it led to necrosis of his calf muscle.
In January 2016, he began suffering from a persistent cough and went to the Cheyenne VA Medical Center to request a chest X-ray. Instead, he was given steroids and antibiotics for his cough. He repeatedly asked for an X-ray until he was finally given one by the end of January.
However, his doctor misread the X-ray and didn’t detect the lung cancer in William Pike’s lungs. His cancer wasn’t diagnosed until months later, when it spread to other areas of his body, including his brain.
By the time his cancer was discovered, it was “advanced and aggressive.” Treatment at this point in the cancer progression wasn’t enough to save his life.
Before his death, William Pike filed a claim with the VA over his mistreatment, and his claim for mistreatment was denied. He appealed that denial, and was denied a second time, which allowed for this lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, the first claim for negligence stems from the incorrect implantation of stents in William Pike’s leg and the infection that spread throughout his body. The second claim is from his request for a chest X-ray, which was denied, and then the improper reading of the chest X-ray.
The wrongful death claim is in regard to William Pike’s illnesses and injuries, which, if properly treated, means he likely would still be alive today. The consortium claim comes from William Pike’s death and the losses Victoria Pike suffered, including loss of affection, conjugal fellowship, financial losses and loss of society.