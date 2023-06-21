Carissa Dunn-Pollard

CHEYENNE – Carrisa Dunn-Pollard, who worked as a part-time bookkeeper for the Cheyenne Little Theater, was sentenced to 21 months in prison at a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

"I am extremely sorry for the pain I caused, especially to Cheyenne Little Theater," she said in a prepared statement at her sentencing hearing. She asked U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for leniency, saying her main priority was to pay restitution.

