LARAMIE – Nineteen Wyoming women were honored for their contributions to the state’s agriculture with Heart of Agriculture awards during a special program Aug. 12 at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas.
The recognition program had been postponed due to COVID-19 from a ceremony originally planned in May at the Excellence in Ag Seminar in Casper by the University of Wyoming Extension.
Seven of the recipients were in attendance. Nominations were reviewed by a member of UW Extension and members of the co-hosts: the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Wyoming Wool Growers Association and the Wyoming Farm Bureau.
Extension educator Scott Cotton presented certificates and metal “Wyoming Heart of Agriculture Honoree works here” gate signs to the following women from the following counties: Robin Carter (Albany), Valerie Murray (Big Horn), Nancy Tarver (Campbell), Diana Berger (Carbon), Rachel Grant (Converse), Pat Frolander (Crook), Timmery Hellyer (Fremont), Morgan Cross-Shoults (Goshen), Terry Wilson (Hot Springs), Connie Lohse (Johnson), Kendall Roberts (Laramie), Corby McGinnis (Lincoln), Marcia Campbell (Natrona), Rhonda Pfister (Niobrara), Elsie Wagler (Park), Nancy Foy (Platte), Jeannie Lockwood (Sublette), Mickey Thoman (Sweetwater) and Nancy Darnell (Weston).