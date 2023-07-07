CHEYENNE – Women in the Cheyenne area are invited to an Estate Planning for Women Lunch and Learn event set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15 at RW Baker Wealth Management Group, 100 W. 17th St.
Attorney Shaina A. Case with Hathaway & Kuntz, LLP, will be the presenter at the event.
Whether single or married, women should know the basics of estate planning to protect themselves and their families, according to the event announcement.
Seating is limited, and reservations are required by calling Candice Wisdom at 307-514-4445 or emailing cwisdom@rwbakerwealth.com.
The Lunch and Learn seminar is co-sponsored by Hathaway & Kunz, LLP and RW Baker Wealth Management Group, LLC. There is no affiliation between these firms.
