CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce invites the public to celebrate its Women’s Leadership Award and hear from Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines during its virtual luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, there is no cost for anyone to participate in this virtual community event. Register now by clicking on the following link: http://cheyennechamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/women-s-leadership-award-presented-by-suzanne-cork-state-farm-1027015.
The annual Women’s Leadership Award will be presented to a Laramie County woman who has exhibited exceptional leadership qualities in her professional work and service to others.
The winner of the award will be announced during Friday’s event, and the following are finalists for this year’s award:
- Alexis Garrett, Owner, Alexis Drake Jewelry – Luxury Handbags & Accessories
- Debra Lee, Laramie County Clerk
- Kathy Cathcart, President & Managing Director, ALIGN
- Lorrell Walter, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Member Experience, Western Vista Credit Union
- Wendy Volk, Realtor, #1 Properties