...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills including
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. Interstate 25
corridor in central Laramie County and the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM Thursday to 5 AM Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Work session set to discuss city’s self-funded health insurance plan
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session at noon Friday to receive information related to the city’s self-funded health insurance plan.
The city’s human resources staff and a representative of Novo Benefits will present information to the council during the work session.
The meeting is available to attend in person at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and remains available to watch remotely. A Zoom link is available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
No public comment will be taken during the work session, and no other business will be conducted.