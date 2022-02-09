CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session at noon Friday to receive information related to the city’s self-funded health insurance plan.

The city’s human resources staff and a representative of Novo Benefits will present information to the council during the work session.

The meeting is available to attend in person at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and remains available to watch remotely. A Zoom link is available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

No public comment will be taken during the work session, and no other business will be conducted.

