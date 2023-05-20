ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Workforce Development Council voted on several funding measures during its quarterly meeting in Rock Springs on May 10-11.

The council voted to move funds from the council’s discretionary reserves to operations for the 18 workforce centers and participants in the Title I core programs of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The action reduces the council’s discretionary reserves for program years 2021, 2022 and 2023. 

