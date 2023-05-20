Patchy dense fog formed early this morning and will impact travel
along Interstate 80 from the Summit to Cheyenne and Interstate 25
from the Colorado border to south of Whitaker. Visibilities will
be reduced to a quarter mile at times. The fog will dissipate after
8 AM. Motorists should be alert for rapidly reduced visibility over
short distances and reduce speeds.
Workforce Development Council invests in workforce centers, Wyoming at Work upgrade, high school outreach
ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Workforce Development Council voted on several funding measures during its quarterly meeting in Rock Springs on May 10-11.
The council voted to move funds from the council’s discretionary reserves to operations for the 18 workforce centers and participants in the Title I core programs of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The action reduces the council’s discretionary reserves for program years 2021, 2022 and 2023.
A request from DWS for $500,000 for the transition of Wyoming at Work to a new platform was also approved by the council. Wyoming at Work functions as the Management Information System that provides many functions required by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, including labor exchange, case management, tracking of grant funds and mandatory federal reporting. The system has not been significantly upgraded in 15 years.
The council also approved a Next Generation Sector Partnership grant application from the Southwest Wyoming Manufacturing Partnership for $15,000 to connect Southwest Wyoming high school students to career pathways.
The next meeting of the Wyoming Workforce Development Council will be held in Buffalo on Sept. 22-23. Meeting information is available at wyowdc.wyo.gov.