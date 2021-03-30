CHEYENNE – On Tuesday, the Wyoming Workforce Development Council announced the launch of its new website showcasing important council initiatives and increasing openness to continue to strengthen Wyoming's workforce.
The new website better highlights its work relating to Next Generation Sector Partnerships, and provides easier access to meeting minutes and meeting notices, according to a news release.
The WWDC is a board of leaders from around the state, hand-selected by the governor to serve with statewide workforce development. Members assist the governor by ensuring the system supports robust regional and state economies and produces a high-quality, self-sufficient workforce that is highly valued by Wyoming employers.
These members advise the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and its 20 full-service state workforce centers, determine federal workforce grant allocations, and establish and oversee Next Generation Sector Partnerships.
Visit the website at wyowdc.wyo.gov to learn about how to get involved.