CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services can help job seekers find high-wage, in-demand jobs and provide a more skilled workforce for Wyoming employers.
As the state emerges from the effects of the pandemic, it is more important now than ever before that individuals get the education and training they need to secure well-paying jobs.
"We know that many people are ready to get back to work now that the economy is recovering," said DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley. "What a lot of folks may not realize is that we have several programs in place to help them gain the skills needed to secure not just a job, but a new, and possibly better, career."
The state has opted out of federal unemployment insurance benefits, and those payments will end on June 19. However, job seekers looking for new opportunities can use the no-cost services at Wyoming's 20 Workforce Centers to gain the skills needed to land a better job. Some of the services available at Workforce Centers around the state include:
- Training assistance for occupational certificates or licenses
- On-the-job training from employers
- Apprenticeships for paid hands-on experience in the field
- Tuition assistance to help complete a GED certificate or college degree
- Assistance with job searches, resume writing, mock interviews and more
Individuals who have been laid off may qualify for financial assistance. Jobseekers can learn more about available programs by visiting http://www.wyomingworkforce.org/workers/employment/ or one of the 20 workforce centers around Wyoming.